Alexander Isak in top form and power header helps Sweden to essential commanding win

A valuable confidence booster for Alexander Isak.

The Newcastle United striker with a very good performance for Sweden, topping it off with a quality goal.

Gyokeres and Kulusevski having put Sweden 2-0 up away in Estonia, then a left wing cross and a towering power header from Alexander Isak giving the keeper no chance.

The Newcastle striker subbed on 64 minutes but no need to worry, simply a tactical change as the manager subbed both of his goalscoring strikers (Gyokeres and Isak) with 26 minutes remaining, saving them for Tuesday’s game. Quaison and Claesson then adding another couple of goals to further boost Sweden’s goal difference.

It was an absolutely vital win for Sweden, as earlier Belgium had won 1-0 at bottom of the group Azerbaijan.

Anything but a win would surely have ended Sweden’s hopes of getting to the 2024 Euros but they are clinging on. After four matches played by each country in Group F, Belgium and Austria are top with ten points each, then Sweden third on six point.

A must win on Tuesday once again, if Sweden win at home to Austria on Tuesday, there will only be one point between them with three games each left to play.

Alexander Isak 🔥🇸🇪 The @NUFC man makes it 3-0 to Sweden with a fine headed goal 👏#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/JyqAvXIM8n — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) September 9, 2023

Ahead of today’s game, Alexander Isak had been asked by Swedish media about Newcastle’s start to the season and perfectly summed it up:

“It was almost a bit too good a start (Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1). Then we had a negative trend after that.

“It wasn’t the best feeling to leave with (to come and play for Sweden).

“We have had a small dip and have not reached the levels we know we can reach. We haven’t had an easy schedule in the first four (Premier League matches). But we should have been able to take a little more than three points.”

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s v Germany Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay 0 Peru 0

Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.

Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.

Friday 8 September

Cyprus 0 Scotland 3 (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia 0 Portugal 1

Martin Dubravka fortunate to escape serious injury after a beyond reckless challenge from Cristiano Ronaldo saw the striker’s studs end up in the face of the Newcastle keeper.

Thankfully Dubrava able to continue after lengthy treatment, Ronaldo somehow ending up with only a yellow card. Fernandes with the Portugal goal which leaves Slovakia second in Group J after five of the ten Euro qualifying group matches. Slovakia on 10 points and ahead of Luxembourg on goal difference, whilst five points behind group leaders Portugal.

Brazil 5 Bolivia 1

Bruno Guimaraes makes first ever start in an international in his home country, puts in excellent performance in this World Cup Qualifier. That included a top quality assist for Rodrygo to score the third. Bruno Guimaraes subbed on 71 minutes with the score 4-0, Joelinton replacing his Newcastle United teammate as he made his third appearance for Brazil.

Saturday 9 September

Estonia 0 Sweden 5

Alexander Isak back to form and a very good performance as he capped his display with a dominant power header, scoring the third in this vital Euros qualifier win.

Ukraine v England (Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier – To be played in Poland

Kosovo v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

North Macedonia v Italy (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

England Under 19s v Switzerland Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Monday 11 September

Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 12 September

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier