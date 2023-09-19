News

Alan Shearer selects one from St James’ Park on Saturday in Premier League best of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League best of the week.

The NUFC legend including one who played a significant role at St James’ Park.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Robert Sanchez (Chelsea)

“Made a huge close-range save in each half. Chelsea’s best player, which is a concern!”

See: Sanchez stars as record is equalled

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

“A captain’s performance. He led by example from start to finish.”

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton)

“Dominated Man Utd’s front line and helped Brighton play out brilliantly from the back as usual.”

William Saliba (Arsenal)

“Played with assurance and kept Everton’s forwards very quiet.”

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

“Liverpool needed a big second-half performance and he stepped up with their second goal in an excellent comeback win at Wolves.”

Pascal Gross (Brighton)

“Played with a real swagger and got another great goal against Man Utd. They must hate seeing his name on the teamsheet!”

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

“A real powerhouse performance. He is growing in influence with every match.”

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

“At the heart of everything good Man City did, scoring one and setting up another for Erling Haaland.”

Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

“Played as if he had a point to prove after coming off the bench. Produced a smart finish to win the match.”

Richarlison (Spurs)

“Changed the game. He was only on for 20 minutes but scored a fantastic header and then set up the winner.”

Jeremy Doku (Man City)

“He gave Vladimir Coufal a tough afternoon and his equaliser came at the right time, just seconds after the break.”

Manager: Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton)

“Given the style and success he has brought to Brighton, it was appropriate that he celebrated his one-year anniversary at the club with a brilliant performance at Old Trafford.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

