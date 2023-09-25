News

Alan Shearer explains choice of four from Newcastle United after Bramall Lane demolition job

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including four who played pivotal roles at Bramall Lane.

Alan Shearer selecting these three Newcastle United players in his Premier League team (and their manager!) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

“Three outstanding saves that proved pivotal in the win at Chelsea.”

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

“A masterclass in set-piece and open-play delivery. Three assists and another excellent performance.”

James Tarkowski (Everton)

“The centre-back was a menace in Brentford’s box, providing a goal and an assist, while he was also a commanding presence in defence.”

Jonny Evans (Man Utd)

“What a return to the Man Utd side! A terrific assist for Bruno Fernandes and was a cool head at the back.”

Sven Botman (Newcastle)

“Scored his first Premier League goal and didn’t give Sheff Utd a sniff.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

“His goal provided Everton with the perfect start and he was unlucky not to score a second when he hit the crossbar.”

Yves Bissouma (Spurs)

“He was easily the most impressive midfielder in the north London derby. Has been transformed under Ange Postecoglou.”

Phil Foden (Man City)

“Took his goal superbly and put in a big shift after Man City were reduced to 10 men.”

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

“What an impact! Scored within 16 seconds of coming on and wrapped up the victory with a nice header.”

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

“He provided a real spark when he came on and got on the scoresheet with a fantastic finish.”

Son Heung-min (Spurs)

“The movement for his first goal was sensational, and he showed great composure for his second.”

Manager: Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

“What can you say! Masterminded a historic victory at Bramall Lane.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

