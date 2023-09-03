News

Alan Shearer after Brighton shocker – Only one Newcastle United player comes off pitch with any credit

Alan Shearer watching as the match ended Brighton 3 Newcastle 1.

Like all Newcastle United fans, the NUFC legend not impressed by what he saw.

Newcastle started brightly but quickly became second best and once the first goal went in, it looked a long way back.

So it proved.

When reviewing the match after the final whistle, Alan Shearer believing only one Newcastle United player emerged with any credit.

Alan Shearer talking to Premier League Productions:

“It is a really clever finish from Callum Wilson.

“Just watch the outside of the right foot, the balance.

“Clever.

“He sorts of guides it in.

“He would have been really angry with the manager because he has not started.

“Not started again… didn’t start the last game.

“No one could come off that pitch with any credit, other than him, in a Newcastle shirt.

“He has got every right to bang on the manager’s door and insist ‘start me, play me, in the next game’.”

It has been a very tough opening to the season, with four of last season’s top seven to play.

After hammering Aston Villa 5-1 in the first match, Eddie Howe starting with the same eleven in each of the next three.

Last season, Callum Wilson ended up fifth top scorer in the Premier League and despite no starts, already has two goals this season in only 96 minutes on the pitch in brief sub appearances.

With Newcastle a goal down, Eddie Howe did make three changes and that included Callum Wilson going up front, Alexander Isak moved to the left and Anthony Gordon switched to the right. However, we never really got to see a proper chance of whether this was going to make Newcastle significantly more threatening, as only seven minutes later Ferguson was given all the time and space in the world to fire in his second from outside the box and give Nick Pope no chance. Effectively ending the game as a contest, with Newcastle United rocked.

The third swiftly followed and the only real bright spot after that, was the smart composed finish by Wilson.

All eyes on what Eddie Howe goes with against Brentford in two weekends time, in the meantime, Callum Wilson is away with England for their two September matches.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

(This reaction to defeat tells you a lot more than when Newcastle United are winning – Read HERE)

(Official Newcastle United injury update after Brighton – Two players – Read HERE)

(Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players -Read HERE)