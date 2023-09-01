Opinion

AC Milan fans react to drawing Newcastle United in Champions League and return of Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali leaving AC Milan was a massive story, not just in Milan but across the whole of Serie A / Italy.

Almost unheard of for top young Italian players to move abroad.

Sandro Tonali joining Newcastle United and the AC Milan fans devastated.

When it comes to things you just couldn’t make up….

Less than two months after his departure and Sandro Tonali now booked for a return to the San Siro, thanks to Thursday’s Champions League draw.

The £52m banked from Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali has been reinvested, with AC Milan bringing in nine players on permanent deals and loans, with over £100m spent, the new arrivals including Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea.

AC Milan announcing the news that they had been put in a group with Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Newcastle United / Sandro Tonali.

By Saturday morning at the latest, we will find out when the Champions League matches will be played.

The AC Milan fans with all kinds of emotions:

‘Sandro is back home.’

‘We shall surely qualify from this group.’

‘Tough…but all winnable games at San Siro, I’m hopeful…will also be interesting to hear the difference in reception when Donnarumma and Tonali come back. Forza Milan!!!’

‘Special guest coming back. Let’s give him a night to remember!’

‘Hard but interesting…’

‘All good – we always welcome great challenges. No fear.’

‘Run to the market and sign a striker.’

‘I regard this group as the toughest not only because they are all big names, but all teams are on the same level. It is going to be an impressive and fun group for sure.’

‘Every season/year, they try to face a player against his ex-club, but this is an unlucky outcome…idk, Newcastle had a first strong match, then fell apart, PSG is RNG, almost the same as Dortmund. Who knows, but Milan certainly can compete and they must show it.’

‘Tough but we are tougher. Always for the win. Rossoneri’

‘Tonali and Donnarumma back at San Siro.’

‘Sorry, Paris, Dortmund and Newcastle, but the balance is tilted towards the bright side of Italy, specifically Milanello.

AC Milan..

History, tradition, legacy, and the seven honorable stars do not come overnight. All of you do not possess what Big Milan possesses..’

‘Brutal draw; don’t sleep on any of these teams.’

‘Serious clubs only in this group.’

‘We’re scared of No one!!! We are AC Milan.’

‘Easy 18 points.

It’s rigged.

Too easy for Milan.’

‘Lol saw this coming cause UCL loves rigging, however, we can’t go into the UCL with giroud, he’s good but we need a stronger and faster finisher.’

‘We have to approach very game like a final. This is a good opportunity to show that last season was no fluke. Forza Milan per sempre!’

‘The death squad, no one will miss these matches.’

‘We get to play against tonali.’

‘Welcome to the TOON!! Milanistas we shall party.’

‘The final UEFA draw before new format created the class group stage group of all time.’

‘Tonali is gonna score the winning goal in San Siro and he’s gonna cry.’