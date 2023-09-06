News

AC Milan Champions League squad announced – Facing Newcastle United, PSG, Borussia Dortmund

The AC Milan Champions League squad has been unveiled.

Their 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage will see the Serie A club face Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

The 23 man AC Milan Champions League squad sees a few big names omitted, Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer is out due to injury, whilst Luka Romero and Marco Pellegrino are also left out.

Sandro Tonali helped AC Milan to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, unluckily losing out to local rivals Inter, who then themselves could as unfortunate that they didn’t take their chances and lost 1-0 to Man City in the final.

The full AC Milan Champions League squad sees 23 ‘A’ list players named, as well as younger ‘B’ list players who can also play::

Maignan, Sportiello, Mirante, Chukwueze, Giroud, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Krunic, Leao, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Okafor, Pulisic, Reijnders, Thiaw, Tomori, Caldara, Florenzi, Calabria, Pobega, Adli, and Jovic.

AC Milan of course start and finish Group F with matches against Sandro Tonali and Newcastle United…

MATCHDAY 1 (Tuesday 19 September, 18:45 CEST): AC Milan v Newcastle

MATCHDAY 2 (Wednesday 4 October, 21:00 CEST): Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan

MATCHDAY 3 (Wednesday 25 October, 21:00 CEST): PSG v AC Milan

MATCHDAY 4 (Tuesday 7 November, 21:00 CET): AC Milan v PSG

MATCHDAY 5 (Tuesday 28 November, 21:00 CET): AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund

MATCHDAY 6 (Wednesday 13 December, 21:00 CET): Newcastle v AC Milan