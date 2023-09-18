News

AC Milan boss speaks about tomorrow’s challenge of facing Newcastle United and Sandro Tonali

Stefano Pioli is coming up to his fourth anniversary of managing AC Milan, that will happen in October.

However, before then, there is the small matter of first facing Newcastle United in the Champions League.

This swiftly follows three days after the 5-1 humiliation for Stefano Pioli and his players against city rivals Inter.

That San Siro match the worst possible preparation for Tuesday against Newcastle United.

Stefano Pioli has been speaking to the media ahead of the match.

Not surprisingly, Sandro Tonali part of that conversation.

Stefano Pioli signed Tonali as a 20 year old for £6m from Brescia.

The midfielder a key player as AC Milan won Serie A in 2021/22 and then Tonali started all 12 Champions League matches last season, as AC Milan reached the semis and lost to… Inter. Indeed, the now Newcastle United midfielder only missed 27 Champions League minutes in total last season, when subbed off later twice.

Now though, Sandro Tonali and Newcastle United come to the San Siro hoping to add to AC Milan’s misery on Saturday.

Stefano Pioli speaking about this on Monday:

“We arrived at the derby (against Inter) convinced and confident, the result and the performance were not what we expected.

“Luckily we have (now) started thinking about tomorrow’s match.

“The Champions League is back and the group is tough.

“Past experience has taught us that everything is possible though because we are Milan.

“I coach an aware, unique and strong group, we live with very strong emotions, positive and negative.

“The derby? The disappointment was strong.

“But tomorrow (against Newcastle United) we have the opportunity to demonstrate that we are not the same as seen on Saturday against Inter.

“A little talking and a lot of doing are needed.

“That is what I expect from the team and from myself.

“We know what the Champions League means for Milan.

“Playing in front of our fans: we know what kind of environment we will find.

“Ours is a tough group and I think there is a lot of balance.

“PSG are favourites, they have built a great team.

“The other teams are of a high level but we also have our chances.

“Starting well could be important.

“I will hug Sandro Tonali before and after the match.

“We have grown a lot together and I wish him the best in the next match.”

Stefano Pioli asked about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his presence at AC Milan training on Monday morning, watching the squad prepare for Newcastle United:

“He had to come (to Milan) before the derby, then he had a commitment.

“He is one of ours.

“It was a joy to coach him.

“When he is with us he is always beautiful and positive.

“Zlatan was visiting a friend today (in Milan), he is enjoying life.

“He is not yet clear on what his future will be and he is trying to understand it but I know that whatever he does, he will be successful .

“His presence is always positive, I am happy to have him here.”