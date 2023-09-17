News

AC Milan boss asked if can bounce back against Newcastle from humiliation in front of 75,571

As preparations go for your opening Champions League group match, this is about as bad as it gets for AC Milan.

Imagine if instead of a gritty 1-0 win over a decent Brentford side, Newcastle United had managed to lose 5-1 to Sunderland, three days before travelling to the San Siro?

Well, as Eddie Howe’s side eventually and deservedly got past the Bees, AC Milan were getting humiliated in their own stadium.

Saturday was an ‘away’ game in the San Siro on this occasion, with city rivals Inter Milan handing out the humiliation in front of a packed stadium holding 75,571 fans.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli had been forced to throw everything at this derby match, even though Newcastle United in the Champions League followed only three days later, Pioli even having to play key players who weren’t fully fit, such as their pivotal striker Olivier Giroud, who picked up an ankle injury and had to pull out of the France squad.

Giroud turns 37 in 13 days time and was forced to play 77 minutes before the AC Milan manager accepted the game was a lost cause, the French striker subbed just two minutes before Inter made it 4-1.

The Italian media have reacted to the derby massacre with countless comments about how new players signed in the summer such as Pulisic, Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek couldn’t handle the occasion.

AC Milan didn’t have any corners and only two efforts on target in the entire game, However, interestingly Inter were happy to let their rivals have plenty of the ball (60% possession) but then effortlessly counter-attacked and created chance after chance when winning the ball back. No doubt Eddie Howe will be very interested when getting the feedback from whoever he had watching this AC Milan humiliation.

After the 5-1 hammering, AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli asked if his team can bounce back against Newcastle United following this massive setback:

“We will analyse the negative things and do better on Tuesday.

“No problems from a mental point of view.

“It went badly.

“We are very sorry for the fans but we are mature and tomorrow morning, we will immediately think about doing better.

“We conceded in situations where it seemed that we could get back into the game…

“We conceded the second goal thanks to our mistake, when making the wrong play.

“After the 3-1 goal it was over.

“It shouldn’t happen…

“To lose the derby by four goals… we were in the game until the 3-1 goal but they were smarter.

“We can do better, it is normal at the start of the season especially since so much has changed (AC Milan signed 10 players this summer and 17 left).

“They (Inter) are a compact team, difficult to hit, they waited for us, the match went the way they wanted.

“We can do better, we need speed and it was difficult to gain numerical superiority.

“Many of our players are new and need to understand Italian football, we will try to do it as quickly as possible.”