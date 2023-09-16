News

AC Milan boss admits big selection dilemmas as facing Inter Milan derby and Newcastle United 3 days apart

Some massive challenges imminent for AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli.

Pioli admitting he will have to manage his squad / players well, as the Italian club have seven games to play in the next three weeks.

That busy period starts with arguably the two biggest challenges of all, with AC Milan playing Inter Milan and Newcastle United only three days apart.

Whilst Eddie Howe’s players will kick-off at 5.30pm against Brentford this afternoon, half an hour earlier AC Milan kick off one of their two biggest matches of the season, this one the ‘away’ game against city rivals Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Great news for Newcastle United that AC Milan have such a match just before the Champions League game, as Stefano Pioli knows he has to throw absolutely everything at this derby match in terms of maybe playing players who aren’t 100 per cent, regardless of how it impacts on the Newcastle match on Tuesday.

The Italian media are saying that Olivier Giroud is definitely expected to start against Inter Milan, despite not being 100 per cent after picking up an ankle injury that forced him out of the France squad last week. Giroud turns 37 at the end of this month but AC Milan are massively reliant on him and Pioli forced to play him today in this Inter Milan match, something that for sure must seriously put his participation against Newcastle in serious doubt.

The Italian media pointing out that Giroud has to start this derby because the only feasible alternatives are free transfer signing Luka Jovic who only trained for the first time on Tuesday with the AC Milan squad, he scored six goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina last season, whilst Noah Okafor scored only seven goals for Salzburg last season in the weak Austrian league before making a summer move to AC Milan and has only made three brief Serie A sub appearances so far.

Whilst at the back, veteran central defender 34 year old Simon Kjaer is expected to play today despite only 13 minutes in brief sub appearances this season, as injuries to the likes of Pierre Kalulu force Pioli’s hand.

Theo Hernandez is another expected to start, despite like Giroud, not being 100 per cent after picking up an injury.

Speaking on the eve of the Inter Milan derby and in advance of Newcastle United three days later, AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli saying:

“Year after year, we try to improve the individual preparation of each player as we get to know them more.

“A new season is starting now (after the international break), with seven matches in 21 days (Newcastle United having their next seven in 22 days), so I will have to manage the performances of my players well.

“Inter are the only team to have managed to hold their own against Manchester City, we know we are facing a strong team.

“They haven’t changed their style of play much in these first few matches, they’ll try to put us in difficult positions.

“We will be taking to the pitch to play good football and do better than them.

“The performance will give us some indications of what we need to work on, some good, some maybe less so.

“Kjær is ready to play such an important match, he’s strong and he has a great personality.

“There is only one Zlatan but the team has grown to working in a certain way, we have players in the dressing room with great personalities and Giroud is one of these.

“Rafa has grown a lot, he is becoming dominant and determined for the team. And that is what he must try to do on the pitch against Inter as well.

“Pellegrino is a very careful, disciplined defender, he can also play full-back, he needs to grow and over time he will contribute a lot to us.

“I want to see the AC Milan, I want to see the team follow our principles of play and what we have prepared, I’m sure that they’ll face the match with the right spirit, with enthusiasm and with heart.

“Against Inter but also throughout the entire season.

“We aren’t scared of anyone.

“I am convinced about how the team have prepared and want to approach the match, we know how we want to play but we’ll see how the match is played and carried out.

“I’m not interested in previous derbies, Saturday’s is the one that counts, it’s an opportunity to make the most of and I want my players to think they can win it.”