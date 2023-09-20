News

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0.

Not exactly a classic for Eddie Howe’s side in an attacking sense.

However, Newcastle United deserving their point, as the defence were excellent against a very good team in a high pressure environment.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 match:

As you can see, Nick Pope getting man of the match (8.4) after an excellent display, dealing with everything so well and even though few really difficult saves to make, Pope was right place right time and fully deserved his second clean sheet in a row.

No surprise that it was two Newcastle defenders with the next highest NUFC ratings, Dan Burn (7.8) and Kieran Trippier (7.2). The automated independent ratings for Schar (6.4) and Botman (6.6) not reflecting how good they were.

As for AC Milan, interesting to see that after midfielder Krunic (7.6), it was two defenders with the next highest home ratings, Tomori (7.4) and Hernandez (7.4).

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

