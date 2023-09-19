AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players
We asked David Jonson to give us his match ratings and player comments after AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0.
Not the greatest of spectacles but Eddie Howe’s side battling away and coming away with a point, against a side who reached last season’s Champions League semis.
Another confidence boosting clean sheet for Nick Pope and his back four, it is now over three and a half hours of football since NUFC conceded a goal.
MATCH RATINGS:
Pope – 9
Some decent saves.
Wish he’d just catch the ball sometimes but that’s more to do with nerves than his goalkeeping ability.
Trippier – 9
Along with Bruno, looks like he’s done this before.
Was calm and collected all night.
Schar – 9
Looked solid. Milan, although they had a few chances, were dealt with well by the centre halves.
To memory, they only had one clear cut chance.
Botman – 9
Just like Schar, fantastic.
How did we manage to steal him away ahead of AC!?
Burn – 9
Fantastic defensively.
Constantly threw his head in the way of everything.
Longstaff – 8
Much needed energy.
Gave his all and could have got a winner.
Bruno – 8.5
Almost like he’s been saving himself for tonight, so far this season.
Much more energy about him.
Tonali – 5
Forgot who he was playing for in the first 30 minutes. Not great.
Looks uncomfortable, unfit and not very happy.
Murphy – 6.5
Did what he was supposed to do (I think) but no real impact on the game.
Gordon – 6.5
Likewise, he huffed and puffed.
Isak – 6
Looked knackered after five minutes.
I was really disappointed in him tonight. Expected more.
SUBS:
Almiron – 6
Much needed energy when he came on.
Wilson – 6
Failed to hold the ball up almost every time but I think most of those were fouls!
Anderson – N/A
Not involved enough to judge.
Barnes – N/A
Not on long enough to judge.
Stats from BBC Sport:
AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
AC Milan:
Half-time stats in brackets:
Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)
Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)
Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)
Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)
Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez
Newcastle United:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)
UNUSED SUBS:
Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley
Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)
