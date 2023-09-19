Opinion

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked David Jonson to give us his match ratings and player comments after AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0.

Not the greatest of spectacles but Eddie Howe’s side battling away and coming away with a point, against a side who reached last season’s Champions League semis.

Another confidence boosting clean sheet for Nick Pope and his back four, it is now over three and a half hours of football since NUFC conceded a goal.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 9

Some decent saves.

Wish he’d just catch the ball sometimes but that’s more to do with nerves than his goalkeeping ability.

Trippier – 9

Along with Bruno, looks like he’s done this before.

Was calm and collected all night.

Schar – 9

Looked solid. Milan, although they had a few chances, were dealt with well by the centre halves.

To memory, they only had one clear cut chance.

Botman – 9

Just like Schar, fantastic.

How did we manage to steal him away ahead of AC!?

Burn – 9

Fantastic defensively.

Constantly threw his head in the way of everything.

Longstaff – 8

Much needed energy.

Gave his all and could have got a winner.

Bruno – 8.5

Almost like he’s been saving himself for tonight, so far this season.

Much more energy about him.

Tonali – 5

Forgot who he was playing for in the first 30 minutes. Not great.

Looks uncomfortable, unfit and not very happy.

Murphy – 6.5

Did what he was supposed to do (I think) but no real impact on the game.

Gordon – 6.5

Likewise, he huffed and puffed.

Isak – 6

Looked knackered after five minutes.

I was really disappointed in him tonight. Expected more.

SUBS:

Almiron – 6

Much needed energy when he came on.

Wilson – 6

Failed to hold the ball up almost every time but I think most of those were fouls!

Anderson – N/A

Not involved enough to judge.

Barnes – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

