Opinion

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Eddie Howe making three changes and the big surprise was Jacob Murphy starting.

A display full of spirit and whilst AC Milan were undoubtedly the team that created the most chances, but despite how the stats look, Nick Pope not having very many difficult saves to make.

Nat Seaton:

“After 20 years we start with an away point in Milan, you have to be happy with that!

“Only one clear chance and that was in the final minute, it would have been a bit of a ‘steal’ but I would have taken it!

“Every player gave his all and although we weren’t an attacking threat, credit to them, a clean sheet in the Champions League.

“So proud of every one of our players, we belong…

“Bring on PSG back at our home.”

Billy Miller:

“It was nervy at times.

“We were sloppy towards the end but Longstaff might have nicked it.

“Let’s be honest, an away point there should be a real confidence boost.

“I would have taken that before the game and I’m over the moon with it after the event.

“Hopefully we build up some form over the next few games and make it a memorable performance against PSG.”

Simon Ritter:

“Much ado about nothing-nothing.

“So many performances to admire from Newcastle United’s battlers.

“Pope was back to his best, the back four were calm and assured, even though Milan did break through on occasion.

“Surprise selection Murphy, derided by lots of keyboard warriors as a Championship player, showed he is fit for one of the toughest tests the European League can set.

“Isak ran himself into the ground and local hero Sean Longstaff, who looks to be the missing link that allows Tonali and Bruno G to flourish, could have won it in the 95th minute with our only effort on target.

“Sadly, the keeper with the comedy name, Sportiello, showed he was no joke.

“I made Smurph man of the match for his all-round game and his vital clearance off the line when we were under severe pressure.

“Gordon has the potential to be a matchwinner but had one of those games when he gave away possession far too often. His careless pass on 22 minutes gave Milan the momentum they had been lacking until then.

“Five efforts on target in the next six minutes were the hosts’ high-point.

“Second half we nullified them superbly.

“The subs all did a good job and, with Wilson taking the blows at centre-forward, Isak looked more useful wide on the left.

“Milan won the yellow card count 4-1, which tells you a lot.

“Loftus-Cheek sat on Bruno but in the end our man won that contest.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Still unbeaten in the San Siro, and we nearly won it with that effort from Longa right at the death.

“Delighted with a point from a very difficult game against an experienced, streetwise outfit who might have seen better times but they have that pedigree and still have some excellent players in the likes of Leao, Hernandez and Tomori.

“We’re up and running in our Champions League adventure and that sounds great doesn’t it?

“Okay, at times we maybe looked a little disjointed and sluggish, but we worked our socks off and in the second half, we were much better.

“Nick Pope might have made plenty of saves but it was their replacement keeper, number 57, who made the save of the match in the 95th minute.

“Special mention to the travelling toon army and let’s hope the guy that was stabbed makes a speedy recovery and gets home safely.

“HTL.”

Jamie Smith:

“Well we can’t complain about coming away from there with a point can we?

“Not a vintage performance as the sloppy giving away of the ball crept back in a bit, and some slightly below par showings, but surely that’s a decent platform to kick on from in the group?

“The entire back four were excellent and Pope solid when called upon.

“Any of the five could be man of the match.

“Hopefully no niggles and we can move on to Sheffield and continue the upturn in form.

“As for the Champions League, the chances for progress will be largely determined by the points we can take at St James Park.

“Bring on PSG for a huge night in two weeks.”

David Punton:

“You can’t argue with a point away at the San Siro!

“Who’d have thought we’d ever get to say that again.

“The Rossoneri have put us under huge pressure tonight but we fought hard, not least with a stellar showing from our goalkeeper Nick Pope.

“A career high for Longstaff who was brilliant, as was Trippier.

“Oh Sean, for that last gasp effort to have gone in.

“We leave Italy with a point on the board as our return to Europe’s top table for the first time in 20 years leaves memories that will last a lifetime.

“An immense effort from everyone in black and white.”

Bazoox:

“Hard earned and deserved point in the group stage.

“We’ll beat them at home.

“Nick Pope had a canny workout that puts us in good stead for our game against Sheffield United.

“I love you lads x”

GToon:

“A very hard earned draw and we nearly won it right at the end.

“The lads covered a lot of ground tonight and we saw the importance of Sean longstaff to the team.

“He’s got some engine on him.

“Great to see Murphy clear one off the line.

“Only downside was the insistence on playing BDB at left back. We have four players who can play there and it isn’t his position.

“The opposition target our left side and it makes a decent footballer look totally out of his depth.

“Needs sorting asap.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 4,500 NUFC