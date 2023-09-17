Opinion

Above Manchester United and heading for the San Siro – We have experienced worse times…

It had been awful weather in the morning. Leaden skies had continued to bring the rain that had swept over Tyneside the day before.

Walking to the match, the rain had stopped but there was a disticntly autumnal feel to the weather. Me and the lad speculated over the starting line-up, nothing unusual in that, but the lad was expressing doubts, feeling a little anxious about what might happen later in the day.

Axis bar was packed as we passed by before making our way across the High Level Bridge. I was to return there for post-match drinks shortly before 8pm.

Our pre-match watering hole was busy as usual and we nervously awaited the team news, mobile phones to the ready as the clock struck 4.30pm.

The back five was unchanged and there was no Tonali. That was expected. “Keeping him for the San Siro” I wondered out loud. Anderson and Longstaff. “That’s good”, we both said. “Bruno in the middle, check”. Barnes to start and Wilson. “Shows we’ve got options” I suggested, with the lad musing that “Wilson might be better suited to playing against a team like Brentford”. How prescient that train of thought turned out to be.

Up to the ground earlier than usual, again. Big queues, again.

We missed the Liverpool game but gaining entry yesterday felt worse than it did against Villa. Everyone was taking an eternity and the bloke in front of me was denied access altogether. That he was eating the most horrendous looking burger might have been the reason, its fatty content playing merry hell with the WIFI signal? Either way he toddled off in search of help and it was left to us to explain to his partner who’d already gained entry what had happened. Not good. I hope the guy got sorted but he needs to lay off the Keegan’s.

We took our usual seats. Our neighbours, friends for 90 minutes every other week because fate has conspired to allocate us seats together, all expressed concerns and doubts to varying degrees, the mood around us very unlike last season. That said, the lad behind, whose usual companion was mixing with the Hoi Polloi in the corporate suite, took delight in telling us about his forthcoming trip to Milan via Stansted, which he explained was more or less beginning once we’d put the Londoners to the sword. At least he displayed a little confidence.

It was a nervy start. We looked disjointed. Pope stayed big and made an unorthodox save from Hickey who had found acres of space in our eighteen yard box. Next, Wissa was unable to make contact with Jensen’s teasing cross as he slid in at the back post. Two big chances but both gone.

The rain began to envelope St James as the first half drew to a close. Bruno should have scored but didn’t make sufficient contact and their keeper pushed his effort away. In Level 7, for a fleeting moment, we thought it was a goal.

The second half was better. In fact, whilst we weren’t great, I don’t think anyone in a black and white shirt played badly. Harvey Barnes looked lively and the back four was solid. Bruno was better and Longstaff and Anderson acquitted themselves well. Even Pope’s distribution looked much improved.

Inexplicably, referee Pawson chalked off a perfectly good goal from Wilson shortly before the hour mark, following a melee in the six yard box, but our frustrations didn’t last long, Anthony Gordon doing brilliantly to win a penalty seven minutes later which ice cool Calum Wilson despatched with aplomb.

As the clock counted down, we had to endure an anxious nine minutes of added on time, the first half of which we couldn’t retain the ball. The last few minutes were mainly spent at the Strawberry Corner before Pawson blew for time.

What a difference a win makes. Scrappy? Yes. Back to our best? No.

We have the same number of points from our first five games as we had at this stage last season, we’re above Man United and heading to Milan for a Champions League fixture. HTL

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

