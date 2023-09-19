Opinion

A Ten Year Old’s First Champions League Night That Will Never Be Forgotten – Now we are back!

Ten years old and all I could think about was when am I next going up to Tyneside.

Being a London boy, the logistics were not always straightforward to get to St. James’ Park, but the old man got tickets for him, my brother and myself to watch two fixtures during the October half-term, Juventus on the Wednesday night under the lights in the Champions League, and Charlton Athletic in the Premier League on the Saturday.

No disrespect to the latter and not dismissing the importance of the league fixture, but as a ten year football fanatic, it was the other team in black and white I was relishing watching.

The last time Newcastle played in the Champions League was during the 97/98 season under Kenny Dalglish. Newcastle recorded an incredible and famous result, a 3-2 win against the great Barcelona team managed by Louis van Gaal. Tino Asprilla scored a hat-trick and officially cemented his place in Geordie folklore. However, this result was not enough to get Newcastle United out of the group that season and Tyneside had to wait another five years before the competition returned.

The atmosphere was building as we walked up the stairs into St. James’ Park. The team was announced, and although my eyes were fixed on Shearer, Speed, Jenas and Solano, I couldn’t help but get a sense of excitement watching Del Piero, Nedved, Davids, Birendelli and Buffon warming up.

The Champions League anthem played and emotions were rising to the surface, the atmosphere was sensational and Newcastle needed to win this match, having lost their first three games in the group stage, which included a 2-0 loss against Juventus in Turin.

Juventus, who were playing in black and white that evening, started well and were applying pressure, with Di Vaio and Nedved having chances in the first half. Newcastle responded well with chances falling to Lua Lua, Solano and Robert, but were unable to convert.

Half-time arrived and Newcastle are still in it but I was too nervous to enjoy the period where a fizzy drink and a pie was a necessity.

Solano and Shearer tested Buffon early in the second half but the Italian goalkeeper was keeping the home side out. On the hour mark Newcastle were awarded a free kick.

As I saw Robert play the free kick short to Andy Griffin my first emotion was a groan, but seconds later he finds himself clear in the box after faking to shoot and directs his shot / cross towards the far corner, which Buffon couldn’t keep up and instead helps divert the ball the bottom corner. St. James’ erupts and the belief that Newcastle can qualify from the group grows, despite looking an impossible task before kick off.

It was a nervy ending and I had my scarf over my eyes as Juventus were pushing for the equaliser and were so close to getting it, through a brilliant effort from Zalayeta which crashed off the crossbar.

The whistle blew on Newcastle 1 Juventus 0 and the roar erupted, as Andy Griffin the unlikely hero had started a brilliant Newcastle comeback in the group stage. Following on from that superb victory, Newcastle went on to win their next two games against Dynamo Kiev and Feyenoord.

Despite going out in the next group, falling to the brilliance of Barcelona and Inter Milan, it was a memorable campaign and one I will never forget.

Fast forward 21 years years and Newcastle United are back amongst the elite and I still feel like that same ten year old as I countdown the hours till AC Milan on Tuesday night.

