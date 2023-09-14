Opinion

A grown up nuanced media report on Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia – How refreshing

So much nonsense is written about Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia.

There are of course some rare exceptions and even if aiming criticisms when writing about our club, then fair enough if they are balanced and well made arguments, even if we might not always agree with all that they have said / written.

However, those are indeed VERY rare, with the typical article / rant delivering the same unbalanced repeated comments / insults, with Newcastle United fans invariably the true target of journalists and others.

An easy and unfair target for them, the media also cynically focusing on Newcastle supporters in order to get a reaction and raise the profile of the journalists in question.

Nice then to see this from Tuesday, written following Saudi Arabia playing Costa Rica last Friday, but before the second Saudi Arabia friendly international at St James’ Park, which was a 5.30pm kick-off on Tuesday against South Korea.

The Political Economy of Football V2 report – 12 September 2023:

‘Newcastle want to become the best-supported overseas club in Saudi Arabia. Senior club officials know that the quickest way to unlock the vast wealth of Newcastle’s owners is to grow commercial revenue, raising their financial fair play ceiling. The Saudi-themed change shirts of the last two seasons are part of the same drive.

Premier League clubs have been wary of this strategy — though their motivation has appeared to be based more on competitive than moral reasons — implementing rules to try to stymie any sudden injection of Saudi capital. Simply put, the big six don’t want to become a big seven.

This includes rushing through legislation on related-party transactions, preventing outsized sponsorship deals with Saudi companies, while UEFA introduced regulations ensuring every transfer would be “fair market value”, stopping PIF-owned teams in the SPL from paying Newcastle excessive transfer fees for unwanted players.

Newcastle’s new shirt sponsor Sela, a PIF-owned events company that is paying around £25million a year ($31m) for the advertising space, is closely linked with the Saudi national team and the club will receive a healthy fee for hosting last Friday’s thinly attended international friendly against Costa Rica.

They are not the first Premier League club to host international friendlies, but it’s easy to imagine Brazil drove a harder bargain for the right to host international friendlies at Arsenal’s Emirates than Saudi Arabia did at St James’ Park, though the figures are not public and Newcastle wouldn’t be drawn on the finances involved when asked by The Athletic.

Newcastle fans are among the most dedicated anywhere and they suffered a lot under Ashley, so should we begrudge them a potentially better time? Once again football gets mixed up with politics when the average fan is concerned about the success of their team.’

Excellent, isn’t it.

That final conclusion sums up the situation perfectly.

Governments and football’s governing bodies decide what is and isn’t allowed, they decide what does and doesn’t happen. NOT the fans.

We follow Newcastle United because they are our club. We don’t have an alternative, it is not like choosing another supermarket chain if you aren’t happy about something.

As NUFC fans we didn’t vote to have the Saudi Arabia PIF as owners, just as we didn’t have a vote to keep Mike Ashley at the club for a decade and a half.

When it comes to politics, just like every other part of society, as football fans (and as whatever else we also happen to be) we vote at elections (General, Local…) to try and influence things. It isn’t a political vote that is expressed when we decide to buy tickets to watch Newcastle United and/or pass through the turnstile, or continue to support from the pub or our living rooms.

As the article rightly points out as well, Newcastle United are now closely linked with Saudi Arabia, it would be daft as fans to deny this. The Saudi Arabia PIF owning 80 per cent of the football club means that this isn’t even a debating point, it is just fact.

That though doesn’t equal Newcastle United fans are all suddenly fans of the political regime in Saudi Arabia and support whatever goes on there, don’t care about human rights etc etc.

As I say above, the article is balanced, it doesn’t give a rose-tinted view of everything that links Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia, it instead gives a balanced view that we should all at least be able to accept on some level.

The Newcastle United team have visited Saudi Arabia and trained and played friendlies there (the NUFC team pictured above when playing Al-Hilal), the Saudi Arabia national side have now played two matches at St James’ Park, plus we have seen things such as the change strips – green and white, white and green.

As the article says, this is all part of the drive to make Newcastle United more commercially competitive.

As it also points out, this is why our Premier League rivals are doing everything they can to stop that happening.

As the article states, there is a drive to try and get the citizens of Saudi Arabia to take on Newcastle United as their Premier League team.

The overwhelming majority of the media want to make out that the opposite is happening, in terms of Newcastle United fans en masse becoming supporters of the Saudi Arabia regime.

It is laughable to even claim this to any measurable degree.

These two friendlies at St James’ Park attracted minimal crowds, maybe 4,000 or so at each of them.

The vast majority of those attending appeared to be predictably Saudi nationals / descendants living in the UK, with a small number of curious locals attracted by the chance to see a match inside St James’ Park for £5 and £3 concessions, maybe also included were some South Korea and Costa Rica nationals.

Who knows? Like 99.9999% of other Newcastle United fans I had zero interest in going to these two Saudi Arabia friendlies.

Indeed, I wouldn’t even have known the scores or remembered they were on, if it hadn’t been for a youtuber cynically putting up a provocative video clip and commentary to get easy attention and clicks, a kid who looked about 16 playing up to the camera (of the youtuber filming) when embarrassing himself when arguing with the handful of anti-sportswashing protestors, especially an old bloke protestor who looked around 80, who humiliated the kid.

As somebody mentioned, just because a daft kid wearing a Newcastle shirt embarrasses himself in this way, that doesn’t condemn the rest of us. Just as it doesn’t mean that every Mackem likes Seagulls a little bit too much.

Simply due to that one youtube clip, the online media were full of Newcastle United fans and Saudi Arabia.

If you need any proof that this is the case.

Just look at Tuesday’s Saudi Arabia friendly with South Korea, I haven’t seen or heard a single mention of it. I don’t even know if the handful of anti-sportswashing protestors turned up again, never mind if some daft kid once again played up to the camera to get himself on youtube.