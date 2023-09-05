News

5 (FIVE!) Newcastle United players make the ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

Plenty of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the latest round of matches.

When it comes to games that might have produced these contenders, did Bramall Lane serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United trouncing Sheffield United 8-0!

Well, Whoscored have included five Newcastle United players from that game on Sunday.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with the five Newcastle United players included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position, although it appears that substitutes aren’t considered.

As otherwise Anthony Gordon would have made this Whoscored team of the week for sure, as he was rated 9.5 after coming on:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

