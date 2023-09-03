Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8

Tuesday’s match ended Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A remarkable match…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Happy and glorious

It was a day for the history books.

It hasn’t fully sunk in yet just what we pulled off at Bramall Lane. It was astonishing and truly glorious.

A new club record away win with that 0-8 scoreline, the first time with eight different goalscorers in a Premier League game.

All of the goals oozed technical brilliance in their creation and execution.

A big plus was seeing Burn and Botman chipping in with goals from set-pieces, both headers made to look easy.

At 0-1 that was a critical period of the game and they came up with the goals that killed off the hapless Blades.

From then on it was party time and a chance to really tune up some attacking moves.

It really could have been 12-0. Howe and the players rightly deserve all the plaudits headed their way, because the media frenzy if Man City or Liverpool had done that, would have been even greater.

Come in number eight

The introduction of Anthony Gordon electrified that performance. He was on fire.

An assist, a goal, and should have been awarded a penalty kick.

The little scouser was a thorn in the side all game and he looked like he’d finally clicked into what Eddie Howe wants from him.

It was all after he started on the bench too. For such a young player he’s starting to show great intelligence.

How can he be dropped now?

Hat-trick hero

It was three and easy for United’s talisman Kieran Trippier.

I’m not talking about goals, but the next best thing, assists. The England stalwart capped a stellar week by teeing up three of our goals. He whips balls in with such pinpoint accuracy.

This hat-trick of assists was one of his best games so far and came just days after he battled like a lion to nullify AC Milan in the San Siro.

Worth his weight in gold.

NEGATIVES

There are really none after a 0-8 win. Just a few bullet points.

Harvey Barnes:

It was a shame to see Barnes hooked. It’s apparently a toe injury and the fear is that it could be more than few weeks out. Let’s see.

Record missed:

What an opportunity to notch up the all-time record score. Leicester breathed a sigh of relief. The Sheff Utd manager maybe miserable but he should count himself lucky it wasn’t double figures.

Bottlers:

Find the idiots who threw bottles at Newcastle players after Botman’s goal. It appears one of them struck Elliot Anderson. Not nice to see.

Shut it Carra:

Jamie Carragher said something on Sky Sports about ‘football people don’t like to see score lines like that’. What tosh and nonsense. He’d not be saying that if his beloved Reds had won by such a large margin away from home.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

