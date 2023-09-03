Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 1 Brentford 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United keep a clean sheet and grind out a deserved 1-0 win against very decent opposition.

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Super Cal

Fresh from signing a contract extension, it was the boot of Callum Wilson that got us three much needed points.

It wasn’t an amazing game, but when the key moment arrived in the second half, the number 9 was ice cool from the penalty spot.

He went high with the kick but it worked, made unsavable.

He ought to have had another, as the ball he stabbed home from a yard was clearly not a foul on the Brentford goalkeeper in the build up, something that was backed up by former referees’ boss Keith Hackett.

Wilson is vital to our cause and the decision to start him was correct and he did the job.

Better second half

We seemed to wake from our slumbers after a half time cuppa.

The midfield in particular got more of a grip on the game, with Bruno and Longstaff combining really well.

The Brazilian, who is only human and may suffer losses of form like all players, looked to be getting back into his stride. The trip away with the Brazil national team perhaps helping that.

Longstaff too was excellent. His workrate is crucial and he’s staked his claim.

Fair play Dan Burn

A much better outing for Dan Burn in that left back slot. Some crucial interventions helped to ensure a clean sheet.

It was a much better performance from the big man after that Brighton horror show.

The return of Sven Botman was a big boost too and they all combined to register a clean sheet.

When you look at the whole game, a Brentford side shorn of Ivan Toney didn’t cause us that many problems.

NEGATIVES:

Ref justice

A poor display from the match referee Craig Pawson was a big negative.

He denied us a perfectly good goal and the penalty that we did get, we actually have the assistant to thank for recommending to Pawson that he gave it.

The Gordon incident was controversial but it was one of them ‘you see them get given’.

Pawson seemed to let some tackles from behind go when it was Brentford players and his general approach seemed to that of a man determined not to look like a homer.

Thomas Frank

Yet another whinge fest from the Danish Brentford boss. He seems to have a habit of doing this when we play them.

Last time he was irked we had a £60m striker on the bench.

Here it was the penalty award and the ball boys getting his back up.

He totally overlooked the handball appeal – another one of those you see given – and the goal that was wrongly chalked off.

Frank has done a great job at Brentford but he doesn’t half like a moan.

No Joe

A big negative emerged on Saturday away from this game, with the news Joelinton has been to see a specialist about his knee and he’s facing a few weeks out, minimum.

He’s vital to the cause and he’ll be a big miss in the weeks ahead.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

