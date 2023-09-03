Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Saturday’s match ended Brighton 3 Newcastle 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United lost to Brighton for the first time under Eddie Howe.

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Come in number 9

At least Callum Wilson got on the score sheet.

On a bad day for the team, he emerged from the bench to show what he’s all about – goals.

The number nine has made a strong case for a start when we resume after the international break.

He’s bread and butter when it comes to goals. Surely he’s got to come back in and Isak can play wide or drop to the bench.

The break is needed

It wasn’t a game where there were many positives, so you have to look ahead and say the two week break has come at a good time.

It’s hopefully a chance to reset and come back better in the next run of games. We’ve go to.

Context

Let’s pay Brighton a compliment.

They are a good side and on the day they were far better than us. Ferguson is going to be a hell of a player.

We’ve had a hard start. Villa are a good team and we did very well to beat them.

Man City away, too hard for us, and most of the Prem.

Liverpool home – we blew it, but they are considered a really tough opponent too.

Brighton away off the back of that heartbreaker was always going to be tricky.

After doing so well last season we may have to accept that hitting the same heights will be hard this time round.

NEGATIVES

Howe’s headaches

The manager has put a new midfield in place and so far it’s not quite working, all of sudden Bruno isn’t the fulcrum.

Howe has got to solve this puzzle pretty darn quick. Changes are clearly needed.

I’ve said already – he needs to get Joelinton out on the left side again.

I don’t subscribe to the view that Tonali and Bruno can’t play in the same midfield unit.

Leaky defence

One injury to Sven Botman and all of a sudden we look flaky.

That one injury exposes a lack of depth at centre half and that is something they surely need to address in January.

The club was damned either way though, because if they’d signed an RCB over a new left back / right back cover in the summer then they would likely be criticised for that too.

That said, it would be good to see Lewis Hall get a game soon.

Meanwhile, Dan Burn looked a concern at centre half.

Leggy all over the park

It’s hard to believe but we’re only four games into the new season and we looked raggy and jaded.

Has the pre-season tour of America had an affect?

Was the Liverpool game that punishing?

This is where the manager will also earn his money. He has got to address this.

And finally…

Most fans agree the Champions League is going to be fun, but after recent losses, I’m left wondering if secretly we all do fear getting humiliated by the likes of PSG, Dortmund and Milan.

It’s also down to the players to raise their game too, not just the manager.

There were some really unfair comments about Howe on social media from a minority.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

