Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

Tuesday’s match ended AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United keep a second clean sheet in a row and pick up a great away point in their opening Champions League group match.

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Point of pride

You only had to look around the San Siro to see what a hard arena it is to play football in.

The club’s first outing in Europe’s premier club competition for 20 years was always going to be a big ask.

At the final whistle we had stood firm. One point is on the board.

They rode waves of pressure but the full-time score read 0-0. Astonishing.

Some aspects of the game showed how far we still have to go since the takeover, but it’s simply mind blowing we’re here, just under two years since Mike Ashley left town.

It was an heroic effort from the players. All of them.

Memories to last a lifetime

It was party time in Milan. What a fabulous away trip for our fans. You must celebrate that.

There’s a generation who never thought they’d see something like this, and yet here we are, on the Moretti and on the spaghetti.

Mark my words, there are envious eyes on these away trips and we have more to look forward to.

Dortmund. Paris. Then the small matter of the three home games.

It’s thrilling to be involved in this.

Three key performers

Nick Pope was the most important player for us.

He’s produced a string of stops to thwart Milan and that was maybe even his best game for the club since he came here.

Then there was Trippier. He has saved his best for this big stage. It was a committed and intelligent display from our right full-back. A leader, dripping in experience. A seasoned campaigner enjoying some of his best football.

Finally, the local lad. Take a bow Sean Longstaff.

A complete midfield showing alongside Bruno, who was pretty damned good too, all things considered.

Sean runs miles for the cause and he’s got a good game head now. The only thing that was missing was a goal and he came ever so close to what would have been an incredible smash and grab.

Twice we’ve been to the San Siro in this competition and we remain unbeaten.

NEGATIVES

Social media

Have some overreacted on social media – mainly on X (formerly Twitter)? Have some in the mainstream media been too negative?

BBC Newcastle read out a text from one listener claiming we ought to have been beating them. John Anderson wasn’t a happy man with that!

There seems to be some people out there who are genuinely upset the team didn’t try to attack more.

I’ve seen suggestions ASM could have been a key player in a game like that? Maybe?

That Burn needs to be dropped?

It was a mistake to start Murphy?

Why didn’t we sign Moussa Diaby?

All these arguments have some validity but it all feels a bit over the top. Perspective is needed, surely?

Stage fright

I said above that on the whole it was an heroic display.

However, take the first half in isolation, I was left wondering if we had a bit of stage fright going on.

There must have been nerves and the occasion affected us for a period. The second half was much better.

Clearly Sandro Tonali has a way to go to get gelled into this team. It will take time. More than five games.

He admitted in the build up he’d been unhappy when he first arrived, so we have to hope Howe can get a better tune out of him over a longer period of time. It wasn’t his night and maybe the emotion of returning to his former club got to him?

Not the best night for Alexander Isak either. We need to see a bit more from him and I am sure we will in the weeks and months ahead.

Hurry back Jo and Joe!

It’s taken an extended absence to make us realise how much we really do miss Joelinton and Joe Willock.

They offer power and drive.

In a game like Tuesday’s they were both badly needed. Willock for his goals and running and Joelinton for his goals, strength and ball retention.

I’d go as far to say that if we’d had these two players available we’d have won the game.

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

(This is class from Eddie Howe following AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 0-0 AC Milan draw – Read HERE)

(AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)