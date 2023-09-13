News

2023/24 Newcastle United Premier League squad made public – Official NUFC announcement

The official Newcastle United Premier League squad has been revealed.

Wednesday afternoon seeing the club make the announcement.

The senior 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad doesn’t include those counted as Under 21s still, they are additional to the 25.

Newcastle United official announcement – 13 September 2023:

Newcastle United has confirmed its squad list for the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Clubs are required to submit squad lists of no more than 25 players, with no more than 17 who do not fulfil the home-grown player criteria, to cover the period until the end of the winter transfer window in January.

Summer signings Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes are included for the Magpies, while Joe Willock and Emil Krafth – who are both currently working towards their returns from injury – are also named.

The list only covers contracted players over the age of 21, meaning younger players like Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley, as well as recent arrivals Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, are still eligible to play but do not need to be named on the list.

Newcastle United’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season is as follows:

1 Martin Dúbravka

2 Kieran Trippier

3 Paul Dummett

4 Sven Botman

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Joelinton

8 Sandro Tonali

9 Callum Wilson

10 Anthony Gordon

11 Matt Ritchie

13 Matt Targett

14 Alexander Isak

15 Harvey Barnes

17 Emil Krafth

18 Loris Karius

19 Javier Manquillo

22 Nick Pope

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

28 Joe Willock

29 Mark Gillespie

33 Dan Burn

36 Sean Longstaff

39 Bruno Guimarães