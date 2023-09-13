2023/24 Newcastle United Premier League squad made public – Official NUFC announcement
The official Newcastle United Premier League squad has been revealed.
Wednesday afternoon seeing the club make the announcement.
The senior 25 man Newcastle United Premier League squad doesn’t include those counted as Under 21s still, they are additional to the 25.
Newcastle United official announcement – 13 September 2023:
Newcastle United has confirmed its squad list for the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.
Clubs are required to submit squad lists of no more than 25 players, with no more than 17 who do not fulfil the home-grown player criteria, to cover the period until the end of the winter transfer window in January.
Summer signings Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes are included for the Magpies, while Joe Willock and Emil Krafth – who are both currently working towards their returns from injury – are also named.
The list only covers contracted players over the age of 21, meaning younger players like Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley, as well as recent arrivals Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, are still eligible to play but do not need to be named on the list.
Newcastle United’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season is as follows:
1 Martin Dúbravka
2 Kieran Trippier
3 Paul Dummett
4 Sven Botman
5 Fabian Schär
6 Jamaal Lascelles
7 Joelinton
8 Sandro Tonali
9 Callum Wilson
10 Anthony Gordon
11 Matt Ritchie
13 Matt Targett
14 Alexander Isak
15 Harvey Barnes
17 Emil Krafth
18 Loris Karius
19 Javier Manquillo
22 Nick Pope
23 Jacob Murphy
24 Miguel Almirón
28 Joe Willock
29 Mark Gillespie
33 Dan Burn
36 Sean Longstaff
39 Bruno Guimarães
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk