Opinion

You know how it goes – Where were you when we were…?

I had thought about writing this for a while now but couldn’t quite find the words, or time away from work for that matter.

This isn’t so much about away tickets, but more so… what the club is about to become for Newcastle United fans, with the way the club is approaching tickets being a good barometer of that.

I have been watching the Amazon Prime documentary, and there is clearly a big push from the club to ‘bring in’ more fans from areas outside of the North East, but more specifically – USA, Middle East and the Far East.

I read an article on The Mag recently that said “This guy told us that his brother in law had over 200 points but rarely went, selling his tickets on and in a way, exploiting those he was selling to because they weren’t accumulating points themselves. Spot on I thought. That is the crux of the problem.”

I think the point some people are trying to make, is that some people with neither season tickets or any loyalty points of their own, are getting into away games ahead of actual season ticket holders.

Another great recent Mag article I’d highlight is this one here – ‘Newcastle United away tickets – A fair new plan to deal with the issues.’

Although I am about to argue some slightly different Newcastle United points here…

In the interest of transparency, here is my situation.

I gave up my season ticket and points because of Ashley (coupled with moving to Singapore) – but still got tickets from mates etc for away games that I wanted to go to. Close to the end of Ashley’s reign, with the takeover looming, I bought another season ticket with 0 points. Now, I have my season ticket, but rely almost 100% on others for tickets for away games.

I think the current loyalty point system works just fine and the club shouldn’t be touching it. It rewards fans who have stayed ‘loyal’ (we’ll come back to this word later) through the bad times.

The club though, have created a whole host of problems themselves. The first one being, I have noticed a huge increase in the amount of tickets in the away end clearly given away to the likes of sponsors, corporate, players, staff etc. Obviously it’s impossible to quantify this, but for regular match going fans, it’s fairly obvious.

They should be left for fans – otherwise, in terms of ID checks and ‘loyalty’, the club do not have a leg to stand on. Those tickets should be for fans.

If the club are going to set aside any tickets for a ballot, then it should come from those they give away to the aforementioned, rather than loyal fans.

Secondly, checking identification is a disgrace. I won’t go on a free speech tirade but why are Newcastle United treating their own football fans like second class citizens? If someone purchases a ticket, then gives it to their mate, then so what? Or if someone doesn’t fancy it on the morning of a game, their child is ill, they miss their train etc etc. Then so what?

Football fans should not be treated as criminals, especially by their own football club. The Amazon documentary clearly highlights that the top brass at Newcastle United are seasoned, accomplished professionals who know exactly what they are doing. However, it’s still obvious that the club have got the same idiots from previous ownership in mid-senior management…

Anyway, two easy wins there for the club, before you even get on to the system itself or the issue of so called fans reselling their tickets online at huge mark up price rates.

Now onto the term ‘closed shop’ – which I don’t really agree with. I think closed shop is a term used by fans who decided to start supporting the club again, about a year ago, when they realised we are going to be great and thought ‘right, how can I get a ticket to away games?’

Away tickets have never been a closed shop in my 23 years of going to games. For many years now, away tickets have regularly gone down to 0 points. Over the past 10-12 years, fans with season tickets have had ample opportunities to build up loyalty points, so I don’t really have any sympathy for those season ticket holders on few loyalty points who are complaining they don’t have enough now.

If I had any suggestion, it would be to try your best to get to know as many people as possible throughout the NUFC fan network, who from my experience, are always happy to do their bit to try and sort people out with tickets.

You might think that sounds like a cartel-style system, but I do think it’s a system best regulated by the fans who amassed points through decades of loyalty, rather than the club.

Tickets almost always go to trustworthy sources, loyal fans and most importantly are passed on at face value. Perhaps the issue the club have is that they aren’t able to sell more tickets to the highest bidder? Hmm…

I’m usually OK for a ticket to any game. The only games I really struggle with are ones with low allocations (Brentford, Bournemouth), however, now being based in London and a part of the London Magpie Group, I see a big problem with what the club are doing.

The club has essentially cut off and isolated thousands of supporters who either A) don’t live locally. B) aren’t season ticket holders (usually because they don’t live locally). Although that isn’t to say this issue is focused soley on those based outside of the North East. I just think their position is magnified greater, given the context.

Of course, loyalty should be rewarded. However, more importantly though, loyalty should not be defined only by one’s ability to either own a season ticket or wealth to afford many new corporate / hospitality packages.

That has meant a great deal of loyal fans without a season ticket have been isolated by the club’s new policy as they can no longer get their hands on a ticket (or a season ticket), which begs the question….

If you are a Newcastle fan and you live in London, or any other city for that matter, you do not have a season ticket and now you can’t even go to any away game because of these ridiculous ID checks, how do you watch Newcastle United?

The club claim they want to be more inclusive, but, they have done the complete opposite to that and made Newcastle United inaccessible to almost everyone.

From my experience, some of the most ardent Newcastle supporters are from London, Norwich, Manchester and many other areas of the UK. They have made ridiculous efforts and sacrifices for years to get to the games – and now they are being completely overlooked by the club.

The new ticketing is there to the benefit of (almost) absolutely nobody, with the exception of (in my perhaps ignorant opinion), a small group of low point holding ‘glory chasing’ season ticket holders who’d now like to make sure they get their tickets in the future for bigger away games now that we are a half decent team.

As I think NUST said recently, there was nothing wrong with the current loyalty ticketing system. Although, let’s be honest, NUST have become completely pointless and will become even more obsolete as time goes on.

I have so much sympathy with many people who are being isolated by the club. Essentially, what the club are doing is sticking two fingers up to many fans who have packed away ends around the country for years via using other people’s tickets.

Furthermore, I think that not consulting fans on ticketing issues, or any issues that have a direct impact on the ability of fans to support the team or welfare of fans, is a disgrace. It’s a complete contradiction to the “we are just custodians’ rhetoric they spew out.

The system isn’t perfect, it is perhaps the ‘least worst’ system there is. However, the solution should not be to the disadvantage of Newcastle United fans who have stuck with the club for many many years. That is for sure.

Despite winning a grand total of absolutely nothing – we are now deemed to be an elite club and there is not going to be a one-size fits all solution.

For me personally, since the takeover, I have taken a step back from being desperate to go to every game.

More than anything, I’m just happy that the football club is doing great again, that’s the most important thing. If I have to watch the game on the TV, or whilst I’m travelling for work, then so be it. If it’s in a bar with my mates, then great. If I can get a ticket for an away game… then EVEN BETTER!

But I’m just glad we have our club back.

Anyway – six points for you to either agree or disagree with:

Leave the current loyalty point system as it is.

Stop prioritising club staff, players etc over fans… as well as those with executive boxes.

Start providing fans who go to all games (home, away, friendly) a point for each fixture so that all fans who attend games can start to build up points.

Stop treating your own fans like second class citizens with draconian style ID checks.

Use the ballot system for home and cup games to give more fans the chance to accrue points.

Clamp down on tickets being resold at ridiculous mark ups online. The club should be buying these tickets off the site, seeing the supporter number linked to them, and cancelling the tickets straight away.

There’s my thoughts, what are yours?