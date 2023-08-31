News

Wor Flags make new Champions League appeal to Newcastle United fans

One of the countless positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was of course the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again becoming part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the 2022/23 season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them. See below how to get involved.

Now ahead of the upcoming Champions League campaign, Wor Flags are appealing for Newcastle United fans to continue helping to play their part.

Via their social media accounts, Wor Flags putting out the following message:

‘With the Champions League draw taking place on Thursday night, it goes without saying that the first home game promises to be one of the greatest occasions at St James’ Park for some time.

Many of us hold find memories of European nights, both home and away, and we’re desperate for the first Champions League home game to be memorable too.

We have an idea for a display that requires significant support from Newcastle United fans to make it happen.

If you can afford it, donating towards the display will help us to achieve this.

This is our opportunity on club football’s biggest stage to showcase Newcastle United and our sensational support against top opposition.

The atmosphere will undoubtedly be unbelievable, and we want to play our small part before the game and help roar the lads on to victory in Europe!

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up early last season to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags and that will continue.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently over 1,300 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other additional supporters would like to commit as well.