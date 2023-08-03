Transfer Market

With Tino Livramento NUFC deal now agreed – Duff expects Harrison Ashby to sign and be available Saturday

The delay on Newcastle United signing Tino Livramento has had a knock on effect for Harrison Ashby.

The January NUFC signing (pictured above with Anthony Gordon after the pair arrived at Newcastle in quick succession) set to join Swansea on loan but needing to wait on Eddie Howe getting his man first.

At last on Thursday afternoon it has been widely reported, Sky Sports first with the breaking news, that Southampton have at last agreed to accept an offer from Newcastle United.

After turning down three previous Newcastle bids, the Saints understood to have finally accepted a fourth offer of £40m from NUFC.

That eventual transfer success for Eddie Howe meaning that Harrison Ashby can now be allowed to sign his loan deal.

Swansea Head Coach Michael Duff voicing his frustration at having to wait 10 days, due to the Livramento delay, in order for now the Harrison Ashby deal to be allowed to be formally signed off.

Swansea City boss Michael Duff talking to BBC Sport Wales – 3 August 2023:

“Harrison Ashby is in the door.

“We are just waiting for the registration to be signed off.

“We wanted him in 10 days ago but he is ultimately Newcastle’s player, so we’re at the hands of other people sometimes.

“We are hoping he’ll be available for selection on Saturday.”

Swansea City has been the expected Harrison Ashby destination for some time.

The January signing heading out on loan to get some valuable first team football as he hopes to progress with Newcastle United.

On Wednesday, the Swansea Independent reported that their information was that Harrison Ashby has already taken his medical and that the Newcastle defender was already training on Tuesday at the Fairwood training ground, Swansea’s training facility, before then warming down in the gym.

In addition, they stated that Newcastle United hadalso provided their own personal training plans to Swansea City for the defender.

The first claim / news that Harrison Ashby was training with Swansea, came when another Swansea independent media spotted Ashby’s distinctive tattoos on his arm in a photo gallery released by Swansea, a photo of a Swansea player also featuring Ashby’s arm with the NUFC player having been next to him.

The Swans kick off their Championship campaign with a home game against Birmingham on Saturday and as Michael Duff states above, he hopes to have the NUFC player available in time.

