Opinion

When will I see you again? First experience of the Newcastle United membership ballot…

Friday was the day of the outcome of the first Newcastle United membership ballot for tickets.

Me and my 12 year old son really disappointed that we will not be at the first game of the season. We will apply for the next one and so on.

Last season, the queueing system worked for me. I never used multiple devices, just logged on using my PC at ten o’clock and monitored the little man walking across my screen, then the gong, and I was in and two tickets bagged. The nerves then were whether the paper tickets would arrive thanks to our decrepit run-down postal service.

I understand and appreciate the arguments for a Newcastle United membership ballot and I will continue applying.

However, the reality is that I could end up not going to a single game at St James’ Park this coming season having forked out fifty seven quid for memberships. If membership only guarantees you the chance to potentially get a ticket, then I think our owners have mis judged this one. If we do not get to a game this coming season then I will feel well and truly ripped off.

That is not the real big concern affecting me directly personally though, as I have experienced so many games over the years. The real blow would be to my twelve year old son.

Not seeing live football at St James’ Park would be a hard take. He and countless other kids are the future.

Working with youngsters of his age and older, I have had many conversations over the years with them and living in London, many kids claim to be Liverpool or Man U supporters. Unfortunately, their knowledge of football is purely based on the experience of watching “their “ team play on TV and what they gather from the internet.

It is extremely refreshing when I come across kids who support their local team and who actually go to games. Millwall, Charlton and Palace kids. The conversations with them are immeasurably more insightful and humorous than the data driven knowledge of the kids who support the “big” teams. Conversations shedding a light on their home lives and their obvious love and affiliation to their local clubs.

Pre-takeover, me and my son managed to get to games home and away.

Post-takeover it still worked for me and my kid.

However, this season coming it looks a barren picture.

Introducing technology for away games to identify the owners of tickets would end any chance of our away days and the ballot system looks like it could be ending any chance of a home game for us.

Our club appears to be being shaped on the Man U / Liverpool model, whose supporters are from all over the place. A capitalist model of rinsing out supporters on their one and only annual visit to Old Trafford / Anfield.

Newcastle United are nowhere near the size of Man U or Liverpool with their extended fan bases and I fear our owners are misjudging this one.

I was criticised for being negative about our ownership by questioning their U turn and pointing out that it was a capitalist trick to raise prices while no one was looking.

Well, there is nothing negative from me about Eddie and our team.

I can’t wait for the season to start as I believe we are going to smash it this year, unfortunately though, I will be watching it on TV.

While writing this I have been helping my son put up a “we are the Mags” banner on his bedroom wall and organise his model of St James’ Park, his collection of programmes and a myriad of paper match tickets.

When will he get to see his team live again?

If we get lucky in the ballot Liverpool, if not then it will be the 2nd of September when we will be in the Brighton end at the Amex Stadium.

Welcome to the future.

