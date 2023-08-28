Opinion

What an absolute sickener – Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

With ten minutes to go, we were still a goal to the good, but having been rather profligate in front of goal after Anthony Gordon had put us ahead on 25 minutes, the chances we missed, together with the substitutions both managers made, came back to bite us.

At half time, how it would end was unimaginable. We had it in the bag, but the mentality required to hang onto our lead just wasn’t there as we somehow conspired to let Liverpool break through, not once, but twice. Darwin Nunez might have been absolutely clinical, but let’s face it, he scored twice with his two shots on target.

It all started so well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could have been sent off after he picked up a yellow card before then fouling Anthony Gordon but referee Brooks bottled it. Gordon made Arnold pay shortly after, picking his pocket and beating Allison to put us ahead in the 25th minute.

Three minutes later, it got even better when Virgil Van Dijk brought down Alexander Isak when he was through on goal and the Dutchman received a straight red. Even VAR didn’t overturn Brooks’ decision, although the fact they looked, made for a nervous wait.

Liverpool were definitely on the back foot and Miggy’s left foot volley from the edge of the box should have doubled our advantage as it headed for the top left corner, but Allison somehow touched it onto the crossbar before parrying the subsequent rebound. How did that not go in?

The visitors dug in deep to reach half-time before Klopp made changes, introducing Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott.

Even then, chances went begging. Joelinton and Miggy both shot over the bar when a bit more composure was needed. Gordon’s thunderbolt was off target, before Miggy’s curling effort careered off the post. That was in the 76th minute and if it had gone in, we would have surely won and there wouldn’t need to be an inquest.

But in the last ten minutes, it went to hell in a hand cart.

Why did Eddie take off Tonali and Gordon? Longstaff and Barnes are hardly poor replacements but Tonali was playing better than Guimaraes and Gordon had been electric. Bruno was poor again and for some reason, Eddie seems incapable of hooking Miggy.

Then it happened.

Mo Salah flicked the ball up to Diogo Jota as Liverpool pushed up the pitch. Jota passed to Darwin Nunez, who had only been on the pitch for a few minutes. The pass got a very fortunate deflection off an unfortunate Botman, Nunez still had a lot to do but his shot flew into the far corner of the net. 1-1 and the momentum had swung to the Scousers. I just had that sinking feeling. Again.

Deep into injury time, Salah slotted a brilliant pass through our defence and Nunez collected the ball before guiding it past Pope for the winner. What a sickener.

I write this from Barcelona. Almost a year to the day since I was in the same city when Carvalho scored deep into added on time to deny us a point at Anfield and spoil my tapas. A year on. The same trip. The same result. And the same gut wrenching feeling.

Okay. Now for a bit of optimism.

Howe is being slated and whilst it’s right that he needs to consider how his substitutions helped change the game and how in hindsight, they looked worse than Klipperty’s, but imagine if Miggy’s 76th minute curling effort had gone in. We would have won.

The substitutions wouldn’t have been questioned, certainly not to the same extent. Everyone would be basking in the glory of a 2-0 win and commenting how the Scousers had been lucky it wasn’t four or five. That’s how close it was. They call it fine margins.

Well, what an absolute sickener.

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

