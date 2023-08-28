Opinion

We have to live amongst the Liverpool fans – Thanks lads

So, living in Hooton on the Cheshire tip of the Wirral has, without doubt, the issue of scorn and skit aimed at Newcastle United and aimed at my two sons, 10 and 13, by the Liverpool fans who are the majority of kids on the block for many past seasons.

And then today happened.

At 1-0, a Gordon goal, gleeful singing in the garden at the expense of red neighbours and a street full of Liverpool fans, Van Dijk sent off. Perhaps one of the Premier League’s best centre backs and he’s gone, leaving a Liverpool with a makeshift, untested back line, with perhaps the most dangerous (Alexander-Arnold) defender already on a soft yellow.

Surely, the Toon would finish the job and put to bed the fallacy of Klopp’s dominance over Howe and the Toon (in latter years against rubbish teams and poor management). But no. Here we go again.

Bruno says ‘have we forgot’, well Mr Bruno, no we haven’t.

We haven’t forgotten how Newcastle have folded over the years since the 80s and into modern times. No we haven’t forgotten that we have been ‘almost’ there and ended up relegated and promoted and relegated and promoted and lost player after player after player to so called bigger teams. No we haven’t forgotten last season’s heroics. But nor is it lost on us how the pressure of the Carabao Cup led to a poor run of results or how, when the pressure was on toward the end of the season, we limped over the line.

Blimey, last season’s finish was a great achievement and the players deserve absolute credit for that achievement. However, this is now and we’ve just bottled a 1-0 winning margin against ten men, with 10 minutes left in a game.

I’m no tactical magician, but when an opposing team takes off someone like Mac Allister, you don’t take off Gordon and Tanoli, who were bossing the midfield minefield at that time.

Isak was found wanting today, just like last week against Man City. He was flat footed and almost immobile, Van Dijk’s sending off apart. This tells me that he is a better player attacking a defence face on rather than with his back to the goal like Wilson. Or am I hyper-critical? Bruno was wayward and distracted. Joelinton was his usual self, industrious but negative in his passing, while Almiron has resorted back to his ‘headless chicken and couldn’t hit a barn door’ self.

My two sons will face heaps of barracking by the locals and I will be buying scousers breakfasts on site for a week to keep them quiet.

In all, I watched one team run around demonstrating work hard, but without real focus or idea of completion and one with a very structured capability of defence and breakaway attack.

To refer to ourselves as top four is short sighted. A trip to Brighton next, should prompt a response, but I am not confident one will come.

I suggested that a 6th place finish would be a good developmental progression, I wonder if I’m being ambitious. My opinion is that tactically we are incapable of surprise and as such we will become ‘easily predictable’. It is very early in the season, but anyone watching the Villa slaughter, will know that that result was flattering in many ways and that that such result will be few and far between.

So, thank you lads for throwing away the best chance that we have had in years to shut the scousers up for at least part of the season. Thanks for the skit and heartache that my lads will now endure for days and weeks upon end. Perhaps I’m the only person who sees that we need a more forceful striker, rather than a pretty with his feet striker who seems to struggle with his back to the goal.

I appreciate that some will disagree with my summary and response to the Liverpool result, however, it’s an opinion which is now fuelled by the smug laughing faces of all scousers everywhere, and no more so that the streets of my home and aimed at my young sons who adorn our colours with pride, regardless of any such result.

I can’t explain it, perhaps Mr Howe and his team can pop along when in the North West and provide some level of understanding?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

