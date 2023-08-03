Opinion

We asked fans which 11 Newcastle United players are strongest 2023/24 team? Very interesting results

The question we were asking NUFC fans on Wednesday was: ‘Which 11 Newcastle United players are the strongest 2023/24 team?’

A tight pre-season schedule set to come to an end this weekend in terms of preparation matches.

Only nine days now until the 2023/24 Premier League season kicks off on Saturday 12 August with a 5.30pm home natch against Aston Villa.

So, which current Newcastle United players did you see as the best eleven for the new season?

Not necessarily the eleven who you think should line up against Aston Villa.

We asked you to forget about who is or isn’t injured / fully fit, has just arrived, or whatever.

Instead, the eleven Newcastle United players who you see forming the strongest NUFC side during the course of this 2023/24 season.

We were asking you to name your eleven choices from the 28 Newcastle United players listed below.

Here are the results, in order, the percentage (rounded up or down to nearest whole number) of Newcastle fans who voted for each of the 28 Newcastle United players:

The best eleven for the coming season:

100% Botman

100% Trippier

99% Bruno

98% Schar

97% Isak

97% Pope

96% Joelinton

95% Tonali

64% Burn

61% Barnes

59% Almiron

The remaining 17 Newcastle United players:

52% Gordon

28% Targett

21% Wilson

20% Anderson

13% Longstaff

13% Willock

3% Murphy

3% Lewis Miley

2% Lascelles

2% Dubravka

0% Ritchie

0% Dummett

0% Krafth

0% Ashby

0% Karius

0% Manquillo

0% Gillespie

Our thanks to everybody who took the time to take part in the poll.

