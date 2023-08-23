Opinion

We asked fans to rate this summer 2023 Newcastle United transfer window – Interesting results

The question we were asking NUFC fans on Tuesday was – How would you rate this summer 2023 Newcastle United transfer window after the final signing of Lewis Hall?

Eddie Howe had said that if Lewis Hall was brought in, then that would complete the incoming signings, unless injuries changed that.

The 18 year old left sided player finally confirmed on Tuesday morning as having signed for NUFC.

Eddie Howe talking about Lewis Hall signing – 22 August 2023:

“I’m delighted to welcome Lewis to Newcastle United.

“He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs.

“So it’s very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their tireless work to bring in the players we have.

“A lot of time, effort and resource goes into a transfer window, but we have a real togetherness at all levels here and I appreciate that teamwork and support.”

So that makes the incoming transfer deals this summer:

Yankuba Minteh

Sandro Tonali

Tino Livramento

Harvey Barnes

Lewis Hall

So we asked fans to rate this Newcastle United transfer window, marks out of 10 (all percentages rounded up or down to nearest whole number):

0 out of 10 – 0%

1 out of 10 – 0%

2 out of 10 – 0%

3 out of 10 – 0%

4 out of 10 – 0%

5 out of 10 – 1%

6 out of 10 – 3%

7 out of 10 – 10%

8 out of 10 – 41%

9 out of 10 – 34%

10 out of 10 – 10%

So an overwhelming 85% think this Newcastle United transfer window has been an 8 out of 10 or better.

Which becomes 95% of fans when you go with 7 out of 10 or higher.

Narrowing it down, I think the 75% who think it was either an 8 or 9 out of 10, probably sums up best the mood of the fanbase as a whole.

When taking all those who voted, the average comes out at 8.3 out of 10.

Many thanks to all those who took the time to vote.