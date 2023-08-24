Opinion

We asked fans how would you rate this Newcastle United start to the season – Interesting results

The question we were asking NUFC fans on Wednesday was – How would you rate this summer 2023 Newcastle United start to the season?

On the opening weekend, Eddie Howe’s side kicking off the season with a 5-1 victory at St James’ Park over Aston Villa.

Then seven days later, the trip to the Etihad seeing Newcastle United lose to Man City, Alvarez scoring the only goal of the game.

Yes, it is VERY early days to be talking about judging a start to a season.

On the other hand though, so much debate going on about what we have all seen so far, especially since Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City.

It is so difficult at times to judge things properly, when so much is said on social media and often those with the most extreme views, positive and negative, getting the most attention.

We thought it worthwhile to gauge how thousands of Newcastle United fans felt about things so far, a snapshot of opinion on what has happened so far, both results and performance-wise, taking into account the opposition played and the pre-season expectations.

So we asked fans to rate this Newcastle United transfer window, marks out of 10 (all percentages rounded up or down to nearest whole number):

0 out of 10 – 0%

1 out of 10 – 0%

2 out of 10 – 0%

3 out of 10 – 0%

4 out of 10 – 0%

5 out of 10 – 3%

6 out of 10 – 4%

7 out of 10 – 22%

8 out of 10 – 46%

9 out of 10 – 19%

10 out of 10 – 5%

So an overwhelming 70% think this Newcastle United transfer window has been an 8 out of 10 or better.

Which becomes 92% of fans when you go with 7 out of 10 or higher.

When taking all those who voted, the average comes out at 7.8 out of 10.

Many thanks to everybody who took the time to vote.