Videos

Watch official Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 match highlights here – Goals, Goals, Goals AND Sandro Tonali

Watch the Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 match highlights below.

A performance of real quality and workrate, so great to see on the opening day of the season.

A final score that could have easily got so much worse for the rapidly fading visiting side.

These official Newcastle 5 Aston Villa match highlights telling the story of the game.

Some excellent play.

Quality goals scored and a bit of a soft one given away, always room for improvement!

Brilliant teamwork both in attack and when needing to defend.

A real team / squad effort.

Then we have Sandro Tonali.

Astonishing.

So many ‘experts’ questioning just how long it would take him to adjust to the pace and quality of the Premier League?

See for yourselves.

Great to see the spirit and togetherness in this Newcastle United team, all credit to Eddie Howe.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

