Videos

Watch official Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 match highlights here – Small margins

Watch the Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 match highlights below.

Eddie Howe and his team travelling away to play the reigning champions.

Toughest fixture of the season.

These official Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Some excellent defensive play from Newcastle United, meaning only four efforts on target for Man City.

Unfortunately, one of those four was a superb striker from Alvarez that flew into the top corner.

I thought it was unstoppable but some NUFC fans claiming Nick Pope could have saved it.

Judge for yourself.

The best / most dangerous moment for Newcastle United came when Callum Wilson made the wrong choice and missed the opportunity to play in Almiron for a one on one with the Man City keeper.

Bruno Guimaraes also had a decent shooting opportunity from just outside the box but dragged it wide.

See for yourselves.

Great to see NUFC battling right until the end but they didn’t quite have enough.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 1-0 Man City defeat – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United away ticketing system/restrictions – How it worked in reality down at Man City – Read HERE)

(Pep Guardiola reflects on narrow Manchester City win over Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(No need for the panic and criticism after Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

