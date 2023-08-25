Watch Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV – These global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Liverpool Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (4.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to bounce back from that one goal defeat at Man City.
Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 1 Digitalb
Algeria TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+, ESPN Argentina
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Austria 5, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon SuperSport OTT 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Chad beIN Sports English, TOD, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport OTT 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 1
Chile ESPN Chile, Star+
China Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3
Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See
Djibouti Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, DStv Now, beIN 4K Arabia, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2
Faroe Islands See
Fiji Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Ultra HD
France Canal+ France, Free
Gabon SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Gambia Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2
Germany WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player
Hungary TV2 Play, Spíler1
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Iraq beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel Sport 1
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Kenya DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Kiribati Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Kosovo ArtMotion, SuperSport Kosova 1, Arena Sport 1P
Kuwait beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2
Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Libya beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malawi SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malta TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, SuperSport OTT 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mayotte SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 1P
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Namibia SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Nauru Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Niue Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena Sport 1P
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Oman beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Palau Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Qatar TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Romania Orange TV Go, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Digi Online
Rwanda Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia Arena Sport 1P
Seychelles SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Csport.tv, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Singapore StarHub TV+
Slovakia Canal+ Sport, Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Somalia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
South Africa SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
Spain DAZN 1, Movistar+, DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, TOD
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Taiwan ELTA Sports 2
Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2
Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2
Togo SuperSport OTT 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tonga Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
Turkey TOD, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League
United States nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam K+ SPORT 1, VieON
Yemen beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Liverpool live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
