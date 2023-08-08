News

Watch Newcastle United documentary on Amazon Prime for free – Special Offer all four episodes

Only three days to go now and you can watch all four episodes of the Amazon Prime documentary on Newcastle United for absolutely nothing (full schedule below).

Amazon Prime have released a taster clip (watch below), the first of four episodes can be seen on Friday 11 August, on the eve of the new season (Go HERE to get access and watch all four NUFC documentary episodes for FREE via a 30 days free trial with Amazon for new customers. You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then can just cancel before you go beyond the 30 days, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£8.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime).

(*** If you have previously signed up for a free month and think that means you can’t take advantage, there is actually every chance you can, so long as you haven’t done that in the last year. The Amazon Prime free offer conditions state: ‘If you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member in the last 12 months, you can sign up for a free trial. You can only sign up for one free trial every 12 months.’)

The Amazon documentary is narrated by Alan Shearer and the four episodes can be seen…

Episode 1: Friday 11th August

Episode 2: Friday 18th August

Episode 3: Friday 25th August

Episode 4: Friday 1st September

Here is that official Amazon clip that has been released in advance, Eddie Howe with emotions running high and the F word to the fore.

⚫️⚪️ EXCLUSIVE CLIP ⚫️⚪️ Eddie Howe found extra motivation for his players when @NUFC faced Man Utd 5 weeks after their cup final clash 🔥 We Are Newcastle United, coming to Prime Video from 11 August 📺 pic.twitter.com/QvHLcfX9PK — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 3, 2023

Looks well worth a watch! (Go HERE to get access and watch all four NUFC documentary episodes for FREE via a 30 days free trial with Amazon for new customers. You sign up to the 30 day free trial and then can just cancel before you go beyond the 30 days, so that you then don’t pay the normal price (£8.99) for the following month of Amazon Prime).

Official Amazon Prime announcement – We are Newcastle United:

Prime Video… released the official trailer for the highly anticipated UK Original documentary series We Are Newcastle United, which will launch exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics, with the first episode airing on Friday 11th August.

We Are Newcastle United is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Millions of Prime members in the UK enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just £8.99/month or best value £95/year.

New episodes in the four-part docuseries will launch each week through to Friday 1st September and tell the inside-story of Newcastle’s expectation-defying 2022/23 season which culminated in qualification for the UEFA Champions League. The full episode release schedule is as follows:

Narrated by Newcastle United’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer, the series will offer a unique insight into the club’s ongoing evolution under head coach Eddie Howe, offering exclusive access to the club’s decision makers and following the Magpies’ ongoing 2022/23 season from close quarters. With Eddie Howe’s squad chasing European qualification in the league after reaching their first cup final for 24 years, the series will explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it.

The series will also delve into Newcastle United’s storied history at the heart of one of the world’s great football cities and will explore the club’s unique bond with its passionate supporters as they follow their team in a season that has already defied expectations.

We Are Newcastle United is produced by Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, a Fremantle company, executive produced by Clare Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas.

The series follows the global success of All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and All or Nothing: Manchester City and joins Prime Video’s growing line-up of sports content which includes documentaries such as Rooney, The Pogmentary, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, Take Us Home: Leeds United, Inside Borussia Dortmund, When Eagles Dare, Andy Murray: Resurfacing and The Test. Prime Video also offers a wide selection of live sport for Prime members globally, including Premier League football in the UK, US Open, ATP and WTA Tour tennis in the UK and Ireland, Ligue 1 football and Roland-Garros tennis in France, UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy, Thursday Night Football in the United States, New Zealand Cricket in India and more.

