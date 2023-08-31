Videos

Watch here this official UEFA TV compilation of Newcastle United Champions League goals – Whet your appetite

Only weeks now to wait for Newcastle United Champions League action on the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s side will play their first group game on either 19 or 20 September.

However, first things first, the draw for the Champions League group stage takes place in Monaco today, starting 5pm (UK time).

That is when we find out the three group opponents for Newcastle United.

Then later, we find out when the actual days the matches will be played and when NUFC will be home and away against their trio of opponents.

Down below are the dates for all the Champions League draws and the dates of all the CL matchdays, right through to the final at Wembley on 1 June 2024.

To whet your appetite though, enjoy this official compilation of Newcastle United Champions League goals from UEFA TV.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024