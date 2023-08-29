News

Virgil van Dijk gets FA charge after embarrassing behaviour at St James’ Park on Sunday

Virgil van Dijk has now been charged by the FA.

No surprise after his embarrassing behaviour on Sunday at St James’ Park.

After the most obvious of red cards for bringing down Alexander Isak and denying him a clear goalscoring chance, Virgil van Dijk arguing with referee John Brooks, then also appearing to have a go at the fourth official as well before heading down the tunnel.

As the Liverpool captain, this being especially embarrassing by Virgil van Dijk. Especially with the supposed commitment of Premier League clubs and their players to exhibit better behaviour towards match officials.

The FA announcing on Tuesday 29 August 2023:

“Virgil van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August,” said the FA in a statement.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute.”

Virgil van Dijk was due to serve a one match ban for the red card but surely inevitable that this will be extended to two or more matches.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

