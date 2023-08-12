News

Unai Emery reacts to getting schooled by Eddie Howe – Aston Villa hammered by Newcastle United

Unai Emery left stunned at the final whistle.

His team absolute hammered by Newcastle United.

Unai Emery schooled by Eddie Howe as NUFC the better side in every area.

Apart from the odd moment when United switched off, the home team far better than the visitors.

Unai Emery having the extra anguish of seeing Tyrone Mings injured in a freak accident.

The Villa defender tried to shoulder charge Alexander Isak, however, Mings just bouncing off the striker and landing awkwardly.

That was a very unlucky injury for the Villa boss to suffer BUT nothing lucky about a dominant Eddie Howe NUFC hammering the visitors.

Unai Emery reacts to his Aston Villa side getting hammered by Newcastle United:

“I’m disappointed.

“I’m also disappointed with the two injuries we’ve had to Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia (This past week).

“To lose 5-1 is not good for us and we played not deserving to lose 5-1… but a lot of things happened in 90 minutes.

“We were playing in the first half, more or less, with the possibilities to react and come back.

“The second half as well we started with control of the game but their transition was very powerful with speedy players.

“We didn’t control the last 30 minutes like we needed to do.

“It’s three points and we’re going to think about our reaction over the next week.

“We’re going to analyse the match and prepare the next match at home.

“Our structure was strong and our mentality was going up, and today we lost one match with a bad result and we lost two players.

“We’re going to stand up and recover our power.”

Unai Emery on how Tyrone Mings is:

“The first analysis of the doctor is that it could be something important – hopefully not.

“Tomorrow, we will scan him and wait for tomorrow.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

