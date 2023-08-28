Opinion

Ultimately, this was totally unacceptable

Today is the 28th of August, summer is over and after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2, I’m feeling like Carole King. It might as well rain until September next year, never mind three days time.

Having witnessed some disastrous performances in the last fifty years, I have to say that the capitulation against Liverpool at home in such a high octane game, ranks near the very top of the list.

Yes, I know people will want to remind others of where we have came from in the last two years, but our latest performance and result is bordering on criminal.

To throw this game away in the manner that we did, will have repercussions throughout this season’s campaign.

Other teams are going to view us as having a soft under belly.

Eddie Howe isn’t at all blameless and if you don’t think that there would have been concerned discussions going on amongst our owners / directors afterwards, then you are kidding yourselves.

The euphoria of the Aston Villa slaughter on the opening day of the season seems a million miles away now.

It’s the draw for the Champions League this week and that will be a welcome distraction, as we contemplate a tricky away trip at Brighton.

The team needs freshening up and quite rightly there should be changes made.

All I will say about Liverpool is that they are definitely our nemesis.

Nunez was an inspirational substitution by Klopp and he buried his two late opportunities with aplomb.

Finishing below us and not qualifying for the Champions League last season has obviously hurt and shook them up.

In the after match instant analysis, I stated that my expectations had now been lowered. That is in regards to where we will be in the League pecking order.

As some of you know, I’m generally upbeat and an optimist, but at this moment I’m struggling to comprehend this latest setback.

I’m hoping our players are as disappointed as the supporters today.

The performance in the final fifteen minutes against Liverpool and the ultimate result was totally unacceptable.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

(Alan Shearer proves the voice of reason after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – No surprise – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances! Read HERE)