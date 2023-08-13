Opinion

Training and playing with first team – Sparks Newcastle United young stars into top form?

Newcastle United hammered Aston Villa 5-1 on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side hitting the season running and making a real statement against a side that had been flagged up as one of those likely to be competing at the top end.

Many people pointing to what looked a perfectly judged pre-season, seven matches getting fitness into the squad and with five wins and two draws the results weren’t too bad either.

Has the influence done the power of good beyond the first team squad as well?

Last season Eddie Howe regularly had a number of Newcastle United Under 21 players training with the first team squad and that continued in pre-season, indeed many of them went to the USA on the first team trip.

Earlier today, the NUFC Under 21s got their season underway, a home league match against Southampton.

Newcastle United Under 21s:

Smith, Wiggett, A.Murphy, McArthur, Savage, Carlyon, Diallo, J.Miley, Parkinson, L.Miley, De Bolle

Nine of the eleven starting today got minutes (see below) in the first team friendlies this summer.

A very entertaining game was in prospect…

After only seven minutes, the young Newcastle United stars found themselves 2-0 down, the talented Dominic Ballard with two goals for the visitors.

However, maybe the character and resilience of the first team is helping the young players they are coming into contact with so often, training and sometimes even playing alongside in the friendlies.

Amadou Diallo scoring a penalty after half an hour to half the deficit, with then Ben Parkinson and Charlie McArthur completing the turnaround by half-time for a 3-2 home lead.

Jay Turner-Cooke then adding a couple late on for a dominant 5-2 advantage, though in the very final stages Dominic Ballard got his hat-trick for a final score of…

Newcastle United Under 21s 5 Southampton Under 21s 3

All five goals scored by young players who featured in the NUFC pre-season friendlies and training, all of them went on the USA trip.

It would be great to think that with now both proper investment and the expertise of the likes of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth, we can now see all teams / levels progressing at Newcastle United, with the NUFC women’s team included in this as well.

The women’s team are yet to kick off their league season but the NUFC Under 18 men’s / lads did on Saturday, they raced to a 4-0 lead over Everton and two very late blue scouser goals only very marginally negatively affected that final outcome.

I think probably a fair few years since Newcastle United kicked off the season with all three sides winning and surely never has it happened with them scoring 14 goals between the three of them!

