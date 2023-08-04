Opinion

Tino Livramento, Newcastle United and are ACL injuries the end of the line?

Our most recent / imminent transfer business involving Tino Livramento has caused quite a stir.

In part, this has been due to the excitement of securing such a talented young English prospect after a long and tricky series of negotiations. Already benefitting from, in my opinion, the best English right-back currently available, we have now bagged his heir apparent.

Like “the master” currently in possession of the no 2 shirt, young Tino Livramento can reputedly play on the left flank as well as the right. Potential, presumably, for Newcastle United to be fielding the best two full-backs in England at the same time?

If so, my guess would be Kieran Trippier to move over to the left. Maybe not as a permanent move but certainly an option.

I did say the noise around Tino’s acquisition was “in part” down to excitement but there is also the issue of his fitness. Unable to reach agreement on a new contract with his boyhood club, Chelsea, he moved on to Southampton in August 2021 but within a year he had a major setback.

On 24 April 2022, Tino Livramento was ruled out for the remainder of the year due to an injury suffered during Southampton’s 2-2 draw with Brighton. It was the dreaded ACL injury which has spelt the end of many a career.

ACL stands for Anterior Cruciate Ligament.

The knee joint is formed by three bones: the femur (thighbone), the tibia (shinbone), and the patella (kneecap) which are all held together by ligaments – strong bands of tissue that keep the joint stable while you are moving. There are two types of ligaments in the knee: the collateral and the cruciate.

The cruciate ligaments form an “X” inside the knee joint with the anterior cruciate ligament running from the front of the tibia to the back of the femur, and the posterior one running from the back of the tibia to the front of the femur. The anterior cruciate ligament prevents the tibia from sliding out in front of the femur and provides rotational stability.

Any ligament injury is defined by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons as a sprain and is graded 1, 2 or 3 according to severity. 1 being a “stretch”, 2 a partial tear with the ligament still in one piece but loose and 3 is when the ligament is completely torn into two pieces, and the knee joint is no longer stable.

This is the most common type of ACL injury and, judging by Transfermarkt’s description of his injury as a “cruciate ligament rupture”, what Tino Livramento suffered in April 2022.

Treatment varies according to the circumstances of the victim.

Obviously, with young sports people, reconstructive surgery is the norm. This will be “keyhole surgery” utilising micro cameras and very high levels of skill on the part of the surgeon.

Young athletes will typically undergo a period of “prehabilitation” over 4 to 6 weeks in order to restore a degree of movement, reduce swelling and increase quadriceps strength prior to the surgery being performed.

This sort of programme has been shown to be very beneficial and will no doubt have been followed by Tino’s medical team at Southampton.

The prognosis of ACL injury is generally good, with many people regaining function of the injured leg within months. Oddly, although this may be something kept for another time, the prognosis is less good for female athletes – especially gymnasts.

In Tino’s case, I was slightly worried to note on the Transfermarkt site that he had suffered a knee problem in December 2022 which had ruled him out of any action during January and February. This was, however a muscular problem in his other knee. Maybe something to do with compensating for the original injury or maybe just sheer coincidence? Whatever the cause, it has now cleared up and he is playing again.

An ACL injury used to be a career-ending injury for competitive athletes. However, with carefully planned “prehabilitation” followed by modern, less intrusive ACL reconstruction surgery (as described above) which is in turn followed by physical therapy, many more athletes have been able to return to their pre-injury level of performance.

For example, the list below shows some of the more famous footballers, from recent years, to have fallen victim to the dreaded ACL injury but come back as strong as ever:

Radome Falcao

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Roberto Baggio

Roy Keane

Xavi

Francesco Totti

Although I’m sure that we’ll all be wincing and nervously wiping brows every time he goes to ground during his first few games, there is absolutely no reason at all why Tino Livramento shouldn’t be added to that illustrious list.

PS I hope that calms your fears to some extent Mr Patterson!

