Tino Livramento has now completed his medical and announcement imminent – Sky Sports

Sky Sports have now reported that Tino Livramento has completed his Newcastle United medical.

They say that the fee agreed on Thursday was £32m with £8m of potential future add-ons.

Meaning a total of £40m will hopefully be eventually paid by Newcastle United for Tino Livramento.

The full-back will become Eddie Howe’s fourth summer signing, following Sandro Tonali, Yankuba Minteh and Harvey Barnes.

Eddie Howe looking to strengthen his defensive options, especially on the right hand side.

Tino Livramento a very highly rated young defender, who had his budding career set back a season, with a cruel ACL injury in April 2022.

Just now the formal announcement awaited with no issues brought up on the medical, following that ACL.

Back in July, Sky Sports said that their information was that Southampton were trying to hold out for £40m, having knocked back the £30m NUFC bid.

Like Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento is also able to play at left-back as well as his usual right-back position, the kind of flexibility Eddie Howe especially welcomes. The Toon target had also been involved in pre-season, playing in Southampton’s friendlies, so all sounded positive on the fitness front.

The outgoing NUFC deals (Wood, ASM, Darlow) enabling Newcastle United to have far more flexibility where FFP is concerned, as well as of course helping to finance new signings.

Newcastle United have been linked with Tino Livramento for some time and back in June it was reported that Newcastle United had seen an opening offer rejected, believed to have been £15m guaranteed, plus more money down the line in potential future add-ons.

A deal for Tino Livramento was/is complicated by the fact that after forcing a move as an 18 year from Chelsea, Southampton paid only an initial £5m in summer 2021, but with a very hefty sell-on clause if Tino Livramento then ever moved on from Saints.

Newcastle United went back to Southampton with an offer of £23m in late June according to The Athletic, but that second bid was also rejected.

Southampton would have banked only £15m from that £23m fee once Chelsea had taken their cut and at the time The Athletic said that the relegated club were still desperately hoping to bank a far higher amount, understood to be £30m. However, the Chelsea transfer clause would mean (Chelsea get an increasing percentage the higher the transfer fee) that a bid of around £50m would be needed, for Southampton to get their £30m. Which was/is surely totally unrealistic based on what the 20 year old has shown so far.

Tino Livramento instantly became first choice Southampton right-back and started 27 matches in the 2021/22 season and came off the bench in another five. However, his debut season in the Premier League was cruelly cut short when in April 2022 he sustained an ACL injury in a game against Brighton.

It would be 13 months before Tino Livramento made his Premier League comeback, the final week of last season seeing two brief sub appearances after missing almost the entire season.

Tino Livramento has already played at St James’ Park, he started back in August 2021 when Steve Bruce’s NUFC drew 2-2 with Southampton.

The young defender also started in the reverse fixture that season, Eddie Howe’s Mags winning 2-1 at St Mary’s, Bruno’s first ever start when he scored that spectacular backheel volley winner.

