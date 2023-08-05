Transfer Market

Tino Livramento a quality Newcastle United signing – Steve Howey

Steve Howey has no doubts about Tino Livramento.

The Southampton defender set to become Eddie Howe’s latest signing.

Newcastle United fans just waiting for the formal announcement after Southampton boss Russell Martin confirmed agreement between the two clubs.

Steve Howey has declared Tino Livramento a ‘quality signing’ and one who is set to compete to be in the England team as well.

The former NUFC and England international saying that he was very impressed with Timo Livramento as an 18/19 year old playing against Newcastle in the 2021/22 season, Howey adding that he has kept an eye on him ever since.

Steve Howey talking about Newcastle United signing Tino Livramento to BBC Newcastle:

“Southampton have obviously got what they wanted, because I think the fee is about £30-32m with add-ons, so close to about £40m.

“It has been bubbling away for a long time, so I’m pleased that we’ve got him.

“He’s represented England at all levels.

“I think Eddie thinks that he’s a possible England international and, again, it’s a quality signing because the team will need strength and depth.

“The team could play over 50 games this season, with all the competitions and of course being in the Champions League.

“He does like to get forward, he’s got a great engine on him, and he whips in a great ball as well, which the forwards will love. He likes to have good partnerships with people and an understanding.

“I saw him play against Newcastle (in the 2021/22 Premier League season) and I was very impressed with him. After that, I’ve kind of kept an eye on him.

“I think Newcastle fans, the ones that don’t know about him, will be surprised when he plays. They’ll realise he’s an excellent player and a very good prospect.

“Even though he’s only 20 years old and had a bad injury which kept him out for around a year, he won’t be coming here to sit on the bench. He’ll want to be pushing for a place.

“Obviously you can only play 11 players but it’s a good step forwards to strengthening that squad.”

