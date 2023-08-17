Transfer Market

Tim Krul gets Premier League move

Tim Krul is back in the Premier League.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper leaving second tier Norwich City.

Thursday morning seeing Luton Town announce their latest signing and good luck to Tim Krul at his new club.

Luton Town official announcement on Tim Krul – 17 August 2023:

Town boss Rob Edwards has strengthened his goalkeeping options with the announcement of the signing of Netherlands international goalkeeper Tim Krul from Norwich City.

The 35-year-old Dutchman arrives at Kenilworth Road with a wealth of Premier League experience, making 222 appearances in the top-flight for Newcastle United and Norwich.

Krul has also been part of three Championship-winning sides, contributing a strong hand in both of the Canaries’ Championship-title winning squads.

The 6ft 2in Dutchman has earned 15 caps for his country, which includes penalty shootout heroics in a 2014 World Cup quarter-final against Costa Rica in which he saved twice. He will wear squad number 23 – a number he wore in that World Cup where the Netherlands finished in third place.

In his first interview, Krul told lutontown.co.uk: “The story of Luton Town speaks for itself, the last nine years has been an amazing journey and I’m excited to join that journey. It’s been a whirlwind for the club; I spoke to Carlton Morris and he spoke very highly about what’s happening at this club.

“I know Thomas Kaminski as well, it’s good to speak a bit of Dutch Flemish to him. It’s so important to have competition for places, if you look at the Premier League teams, they have lots of competition for spots and it should be no different here.”

On making Tim his 10th new signing of the summer transfer window, Town boss Rob Edwards said: “Tim’s a leader and a top goalkeeper who is still very and ambitious and very hungry. He wants to play.

“It’s great to have someone of his level in the group with that ambition and to be that driven, and it’s going to add great competition to the goalkeeper department, which is what we’ve wanted.

“I’m really pleased because he’s a good person, with great experience of this level which is important for us. Recently we’ve brought in some good experience and Tim certainly gives us that as well as being a quality goalkeeper and a leader.

“I’ve said how essential the position is, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring in two quality goalkeepers to add real competition.

“He’s a great guy, a proper bloke, who has an air of confidence, a good swagger and a belief about his ability, because he’s been there and done it. He’s played in the World Cup, has experience in the Premier League. He’s the 10th signing and I’m delighted with every single one of them.”

And so are we! Welcome to Luton Town, Tim!’

