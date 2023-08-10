Opinion

Thursday update – These still unsold Newcastle v Aston tickets need to be put on general sale

Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets are the big discussion at the moment.

Especially if you haven’t got one.

Newcastle v Aston tickets, quite literally… the hottest tickets in Toon.

Much speculation as to how many Newcastle United memberships have been sold.

Maybe even more speculation as to exactly how many match by match tickets are actually being made available for membership ballots.

One thing that can be agreed upon though, is that tens of thousands of members were left disappointed, when the Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets were allocated by the ballot last Friday.

They could have been sold many times over.

So you might be surprised to learn that on this Thursday morning, only 48 hours before the match, there are still 134 Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets that remain unsold.

What’s more, is that these 134 Newcastle v Aston tickets will almost certainly remain unsold and unfilled on Saturday, or at least the vast majority of them will.

When you think of all those people gutted that they won’t be inside St James’ Park on Saturday, a crying shame these seats are set to lie empty and unsold.

No doubt, you all wondering why?

This is a map of St James’ Park on the official NUFC site for Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets:

This then is an image showing the start of the dropdown menu of Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets that currently remain unsold:

Basically, this is yet another legacy of the Mike Ashley era, one that the new / current Newcastle United owners haven’t dealt properly with, so far.

Struggling to fill St James’ Park, long before that final really really desperate giving 10,000+ free season tickets away as thousands of season ticket holders said no more (cash to Ashley), Mike Ashley put the most difficult to sell tickets up for sale at silly cheap as chip prices.

Bottom line was that he desperately needed to fill these toughest to sell seats at any price. It was laughable that the media showered praise on him for creating this massive family enclosure, as though he was doing it by choice. Even for those struggling with having Mike Ashley as a club owner, being able to take a couple of kids for far less than £100 per season ticket, only £3 or £4 each per match, was a massive enticement. The adult ones on the cheap as well, compared to anywhere else in the stadium.

Anyway, fast forward to now, 48 hours before the Villa match. The new owners could sell all these seats that are currently in the family enclosure, many times over, whether match by match, or as season tickets.

However, as things stand, to get in the family enclosure you have to be an adult accompanied by one or two children, or two adults accompanied by at least one child.

What this then means is that there had ended up a number of anomalies, in terms of seats in the family enclosure (which basically covers the entirety of Level 7 above the Milburn Stand, then continues into the first so many blocks in the Milburn / Leazes corner of Level 7).

These are single seats that have been left single by those originally buying as season ticket holders, next to them. These single seats can’t be bought by a lone adult, nor by a lone child.

The club bent this rule to an extent under the new owners, they started selling these single seats that were left over each match, to 14 to 17 year olds who are members. Quite often though, some of the still wouldn’t sell.

Which is what we have here, 134 Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets that still remain unsold, single seats in the family enclosure.

The solution?

Well, I think fair to say that a massive majority of Newcastle United memberships have been sold to adults only, either on their own or buying memberships along with other adults. So they can’t fill these seats.

As for NUFC fans who are adults and have bought memberships for themselves and for one or more under 18. First of all, I guess loads of them will live outside the area, so sending a 14 or 15 year old by themselves on the train etc might not appeal. A lot of people even living on Tyneside maybe not wanting to do that either. Anyway, if these Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets, available only to 14-17 year old members, haven’t been bought by them yet, fair to think they won’t be now before the match.

I think these still unsold Newcastle v Aston tickets need to be put on general sale.

Everybody else has had their go and until the club get rid of this ridiculous outdated family enclosure (they can still choose to do decent prices for Season Ticket holder and match by match kids ALL OVER THE STADIUM) we are stuck with the issue of single seats.

Why not announce that Friday morning 10am they will put these 134 Newcastle v Aston Villa seats on sale to local (14-17 year old kids? Turn up and get the chance to get inside St James’ Park, most of them probably for the very first time since we got new owners and Eddie Howe, some of them possibly their first time ever at an NUFC PL match.

Whatever happens, it would be criminal of the club if these 134 Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets are allowed to remain unsold.

