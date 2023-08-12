Opinion

This will be the Premier League top five this season

Well the big day has arrived finally for Newcastle United fans.

We kick off our season against Aston Villa at 5.30pm, two of the best form teams in the country since Eddie Howe and Unai Emery took up their roles at the respective clubs.

I think and hope we will win tonight, as we are very strong at St James’ Park, no doubts our crowd will be right up for the opener.

Villa have an appalling record away to Newcastle as well, we hammered them 4-0 last season in the most recent SJP game, so why shouldn’t we be confident of beating them again at home?

It will be a tougher game this time around, as Aston Villa have recruited well and they finished the campaign in form under Unai Emery.

I have noticed the media bigging up Aston Villa, some pundits predicting they’ll finish higher than NUFC, that Newcastle United won’t qualify this time for Champions League football, according to most of the pundits.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion at the end of the day.

They say things like Aston Villa have recruited well and that they finished the season in great form, which they did. However, have they though conveniently forgotten that Newcastle United have been a top four team on the form book for the best part of 18 months?

Have Newcastle not also recruited well over that period? Anthony Gordon will in effect be like a new signing, a different player than the one from January, Harvey Barnes has added depth to the wings, whilst in Sandra Tonali, one of the best midfielders in Serie A recruited.

Tino Livramento also added to a squad that finished fourth, yet the pundits appear to generally reckon we will finish 7th or so

They say playing twice a week will give us problems and we will struggle with the squad, yet Aston Villa will be playing on Thursday nights.

Manchester United for me haven’t improved with their three signings. Chelsea is a mess that isn’t going to be fixed and sorted overnight, Spurs won’t even be in the top half.

Liverpool have bought some great players in midfield and they have genuine quality up top, but they are still rubbish at the back, yet two signings will supposedly propel them into challenging Man City again for the league. Arsenal I think overachieved last season and while they threw the league away in the end , I don’t think they will be anywhere near Man City this year.

The pundit views seem pretty lazy and while they can dismiss Newcastle United all they like, claiming that finishing higher than Liverpool and Chelsea was a one-off, mark my words, it won’t be.

I predicted last year that Newcastle would get 75 points and finish 6th, we ended up with 71 points and 4th.

I think we will go two places better this season and be the closest to Man City. I think we will be around the mid-80 points mark. So 85-87 points and second are my predictions this time around.

No Champions League placings for Chelsea and Aston Villa as some pundits have predicted. As for Spurs, get used to being mid-table again, like you were for a number of years in the premier league before Mike Ashley helped you by giving up our place, taking us out of the equation all together.

The Premier League top five will be Man City, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd in my opinion.

Anyways let’s enjoy the big kick off tonight with a nice win.

