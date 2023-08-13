Match Reports

This season could be immense in a way none of us have ever experienced – Buckle in

Finally, today arrives. After a summer of waiting, ticketing squabbles, make-believe cups and being told we’re not good enough for the top four, it was finally time to head back to St James’ Park for the return of the serious business.

This holds the promise to be the most exciting season we’ve ever seen and the heady mix of nerves and excitement made for one of the most eagerly anticipated games in living memory.

Make no mistake, the fixture computer had handed out a challenging start, with the toughest away game in the world up next, followed by bogey team Liverpool, so this game actually presented our best chance of three points ahead of the September international break.

The fact that Villa have looked increasingly impressive under Emery, handed out our heaviest defeat last year and are getting tipped in certain quarters for the Champions League, shows just how competitive things are looking at the top end of the Premier League these days.

There was early encouragement for me when the team came out and I realised for the first time that we suddenly had an impressive squad. Of the nine substitutes, I honestly believe that any replacement would add something to the team, which has never been the case, and that’s with Joe Willock still injured. The possible exception, with respect to our long-serving club captain, could well be at centre half, but the remainder of the transfer window may well remedy that.

The absence of Buendia, architect of our Villa Park destruction, helped our chances of winning the crucial midfield battle. There were maybe a few raised eyebrows as I think everyone expected the old ‘slow burn’ introduction of Tonali, but he started alongside Bruno and Joelinton. This was to prove one hell of a decision.

Having got in the ground an hour early to countenance the possibility of digital ticketing issues that thankfully didn’t emerge (hello Arsenal), it was tremendous for the soul to see the ground buzzing pre kick-off.

Flags, fire and the fuel of an afternoon in the bars ahead of a half five kick-off all combined to make a heady atmosphere and the new standing section surely contributed to the raucous noise. Let’s get into em.

Anthony Gordon, excellent at both the U21 Euros and in pre-season, got the nod on the left over the equally impressive Barnes and he spent the early moments tormenting Cash (who I counted committing four assaults before belatedly getting booked after about an hour). He was to play a big part in a magnificent early moment but the plaudits belonged to one man.

Villa’s attempt to play out from the back saw Tonali bully Douglas Luiz (who their daft fans claim to be some kind of special) off the ball and smoothly link up with Joelinton to bring on an attack. Bruno unleashed a shot from the edge of the box that Martinez saved at full stretch but Gordon was there to pick up the pieces. He recovered and sent a cross over that Tonali came steaming in to crash into the net. I’m not a researcher type so I’m going to assume this is the quickest ever debut goal in Newcastle’s history, or at least Premier League history, as mad things happened in old football. Anyway, there was a definite smile on the lads face at this point as he got a taste of St James’ at it’s very best.

The same link-up occurred moments later for what would have been (doesn’t check notes) the quickest ever double by a Newcastle debutant. Gordon’s first time through ball from Isak’s pass was just exquisite but Martinez was out quickly to block Tonali’s effort. This was the first intervention from the World Cup winner that would save this scoreline from becoming an abject humiliation for Villa and I wonder what might happen to them when he starts thinking he can get in a better team.

Having been leathered for the opening ten minutes, Villa had the cheek to cross the halfway line, with inevitable consequences. Digne’s cross deflected off Trippier which caused a bit of confusion and allowed Watkins to head on to Diaby, who should have been marked by the way. After three consecutive windows of being linked with Newcastle before signing for Villa, of course he scored here. I just hope Everton don’t sign Hugo Ekitike.

Once again we only had to wait five minutes for a goal and like the first time it was just lovely. With a free kick in a relatively central position, United packed the box and Trippier stepped up. However, instead of putting it in the mixer, Tripps squared it to his right where Tonali was waiting to send over a cross field pass that belongs in the Louvre, which found Botman at full stretch. The Dutchman deserves massive credit here for having the presence of mind to ignore the shot and square to Isak to power it in. This was brilliant for a couple of reasons. Obviously to have overcome the blip and regain the lead, but the sense that we may have set-piece trickery of this calibre in the locker, could prove so valuable across the season. Isak’s little look over his shoulder while celebrating created a worry though, and we had to sit through a VAR review, but no one was even close to offside.

It looked like another opportunity when Isak shrugged off Mings and advanced into the box, but Villa would counter through Diaby’s pace, with Schar’s close attention forcing Watkins to steer wide. While all this had gone off, Mings remained prostrate on the ground and a lengthy delay would follow before the England defender was stretchered off in obvious discomfort. At this point I remembered watching a game at the end of last season, where Villa provided a very welcome assist in our Champions League qualification by drawing at Anfield. Mings was absolutely outstanding in that match, a clear leader in the Villa side and making an absolute mockery of Gerrard’s decision to exclude him. As a positive, this would surely be a huge miss for Villa both in this game and the matches ahead, but horrible to see a player leave the pitch in such obvious pain, the leg just seemed to buckle as he ran. Best wishes for a swift recovery.

The ten minutes added on would have been stuck on regardless of the new rule to tack on every spare second, given this injury delay. It was during this break that another incident occurred that could well have buckled Villa even further for the matches to come. United broke and Almiron turned the onrushing Martinez, who had steamed out of his box and got caught out massively. Miggy knocked the ball on and went to run onto it, only for the Argentine to deliberately pull him down.

Red card surely, but after an afternoon of letting Cash boot Gordon up-a-height, the referee deemed this only worthy of a yellow. This is actually debatable as I’ve heard people say there were several Villa defenders in the box. There was only one in between Miggy and the goal (and his presence is the one that saved Martinez). The other desperately retreating players had Newcastle players for company and I have zero doubt this would have ended in a goal. The nerds, geeks and rulebook sha..ers can have their say this time, but it’s a matter of time before some daft goalie comes haring out and knocks someone clean out and everyone’s calling for a rule change for an immediate red, for keepers doing deliberate fouls outside of the box.

As the ref walked off to a stream of jeers and abuse there was an obvious fear here, that Martinez would go on to have a match defining, penalty saving second half that turned the game. Not a chance, as the second half was pure Newcastle. Villa fans and the ludicrous tuppenny ha’penny pundits that have backed them for top four will probably tell you Ezri Konsa is a fine defender, so it must have surprised them when, five yards ahead of Isak with the ball at his feet he decided to stumble round in a circle, reminiscent of a drunk man with his pants on backwards under pressure from the Swede.

From my seat in the Gallowgate corner it looked for a split second like Isak had ballooned the shot, but he had chipped it beautifully over Martinez, who couldn’t thump or cheat his way out of this one.

With Isak on a hat-trick, Eddie will of course have got jumpy, as he takes this as an indication to immediately substitute the scorer. Isak had a chance to buck the trend when released by Almiron, but again Martinez was out fast, this time to save fair and square. Isak barely had time to turn round and his number was up, Wilson and Barnes coming on for him and Gordon.

Villa threatened to pull one back as Diaby again went steaming away, with Pope’s fine save from Watkins bouncing to Cash. Fortunately, his marking of Gordon had grown him accustomed to blootering everything that comes near him towards the moon, so he sent his effort into the Leazes where it was in real danger of spilling the thermos of some Villa fan that spends most of his time on the internet. Funny.

This impertinence was swiftly punished as Tonali and Joelinton executed a sublime passing move to release Barnes on the left. He steamed into the box before unselfishly squaring for Wilson to bang in number four. Moments later the same situation occurred but Martinez read the intention and smothered Wilson’s effort. Eddie would have been sweating at such a quick fire brace, as he’d run out of subs by this point.

There was still time for this exact scenario again deep into injury time, as Murphy sliced through several of Villa’s underwhelming midfielders before sending a perfect ball through for Barnes to run onto.

With Wilson making the run he ignored the option this time to power it across Martinez for a debut goal of his own. The first time two debutants have scored for Newcastle since Wilson and Jeff Hendrick at West Ham three years ago. See, I sometimes do research.

So 5-1 and the mood could not be giddier. A big plus for me here is how poor Villa looked, or at least were made to look. Martinez kept this score down from nearing double figures and the defence without Mings seems atrocious. The midfield they foolishly bragged about was overwhelmed and Diaby was their one outlet. He faded in the final third and it remains to be seen whether he’s one of these that can impress when he fancies it but goes missing when it gets tough. I do wonder if we ever actually wanted him, because you have to wonder how a player who fades out of a game could fare under Eddie’s training regime and identity of intensity. With Mings out and the pressures of a sapping and unglamorous Conference League campaign, I feel a lot more confident that the threat of a Villa challenge will not emerge, and it’s actually possible that last season’s Emery revival was a flash in the pan.

In a way, I hope I’m wrong and Villa are very decent, but this is just a marker for how United are set to blow everyone away this year. The passing today was a thing of pure beauty, the intensity lasting for the full 100+ minutes and the changes from the bench adding impetus and freshness to the team with zero compromise in quality.

What follows is, for me, a free punch. Lose away to Man City and you can shrug it off, it happens. However, with City facing a Wednesday trip to Athens for the Super Cup, Kevin the Brown injured and Pep already bemoaning a pre-season schedule he’s deemed unsuitable, this could well present a chance for a statement performance. Even a point would be just grand, with the potential to carry that confidence into a long overdue beating for Liverpool and their toxic, whingeing manager.

I’m not scared to say it, because I said it at the start of the summer in a prediction article, but this season could be immense in a way none of us have ever experienced. Buckle in.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

