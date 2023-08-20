Opinion

This Newcastle United defeat was not acceptable

There seems to be an awful lot of Newcastle United fans quite happy about last night’s Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 result.

We have the BBC neutrals giving us a little pat on the head and quite a few people on here satisfied “it was only 1-0.”

I’m clearly in the minority here, as I’m really angry that yet again we have lost to that lot and yet again that ridiculous record of defeats and victories for them is starting to be as long as the number of FFP charges against them.

For those people with short memories, let me say this. We lost 1-0 to them quite a few times under Rafa etc with a very poor team against their title winning team. We didn’t give them a game, defended for most of it and hardly made their keeper make a save.

A bit like last night, only this time we have spent a lot of money and are a top four club.

So how far have we come?

And this time, Man City have lost Mahrez and Gundogan and were missing Bernardo, Stones and KDB. In addition to that, they played in midweek too!

Makes me wonder how many players they need to miss before we could beat them tbh.

The frustration for me, is that this record was allowed to continue.

We played 433 against them, hoping to add the extra man in to make 343… and it didn’t work.

We didn’t have a plan B and we played into their hands by playing them at their game.

Why didn’t we go 442 from the start and play Isak and Gordon up front for the first half to be replaced by Barnes and Wilson second half. Let them look to go wide like Isak does so well and run at their central defenders.

What I take away from that game is that Manchester City have a style of play that is superior to ours and that we didn’t do enough planning to do something different, to ask questions of them.

Far too many people are happy to just get that game out of the way and that mindset has got to change, from the stands to the dugout to the pitch.

To quote our chairman, “we want to be number one” and we better start believing it.

