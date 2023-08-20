Opinion

This is who was to blame for Newcastle United losing at Manchester City

The final scoreline was Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0.

United losing their first away game of the season.

The late Saturday night kick-off seeing Eddie Howe’s team fail to build on the 5-1 victory over Aston Villa in the opening match.

I have seen a lot of comments and debates going on since the final whistle about what we all watched…

A fair proportion of them blaming Eddie Howe, Miguel Almiron, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, whoever…

The reality?

This is who was to blame for Newcastle United losing at the Etihad.

Manchester City.

Yes, amazingly, the Premier League champions were to blame.

The club who have won four trophies in the past four months.

It is Pep Guardiola and his players that you should be blaming, not any individual connected to Newcastle United, nor indeed the entire NUFC coaching and playing staff.

Everybody is entitled to an opinion. Whether it is suggesting a different a different line up or tactics / set up, that is all part of being a fan.

However, if it is put across as though this was some kind of massive obvious blunder from a clueless Eddie Howe and if only he had done A, B and C, Newcastle would have definitely won, or at least got a point, then it is not fair balanced comment. The same if anybody is stupidly saying how any Newcastle United player is / was useless and to blame.

Just like every match these days, I / we trust Eddie Howe to use his best judgement in picking and setting the team up, whilst also trusting the players to do their very best. The same people making daft over the top negative comments this week, were no doubt the same ones going way over the top in a positive way last weekend, claiming Eddie Howe a tactical genius and Sandro Tonali the best thing to come out of Italy since Spaghetti and Moretti.

That is what I / we saw yet again last night, the only trouble is that NUFC were up against serial trophy winners and best team in the world, Manchester City.

Newcastle United lost their toughest (on paper) match of the season by one goal away from home. If this is a disaster and as bad as it gets, then I would happily take that.

Too many people now, appear to think they are some kind of expert, due to regular playing football manager for more than 24 hours in one session, or once finishing in the top 50,000 in a Fantasy Football competition.

They love stats, tactics, team selections, what formation etc etc.

That is all well and good but what happens when you are playing a computer game, might not always correspond exactly with what happens in real life…

We all have our own ideas about what we would have liked to seen tried last night, different players on the pitch, different tactics, different formations, whatever. The truth is though, that I have no doubt that if any of our own personal preferences had been put into practice, Newcastle United would still have got beat and almost certainly by a far greater margin.

Eddie Howe gave us our best chance of getting something and if Nick Pope had managed to get more than a fingertip to Alvarez’ brilliant shot and/or Callum Wilson had managed to play in Almiron for a one on one with the keeper, then who knows…?

The NUFC Head Coach helped produce a tight game that whilst Man City deserved to win, Newcastle were never out of it and if these key moments had gone a different way, a very possible different outcome.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

