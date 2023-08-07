Opinion

This is what would count as success and/or failure for Newcastle United this season

A big season lies ahead for Newcastle United.

Ending up fourth last season and qualifying for the Champions League has got NUFC noticed.

Although you could say that a signpost had already pointed the way, with Eddie Howe’s side having collected more points in the final 19 matches of the 2021/22 Premier League season than all but Man City and Liverpool.

So, a year and a half of top four form for Newcastle United but what is it realistic to expect for the 2022/23 season?

What would count as success and/or failure for you in the Premier League this time, where NUFC are concerned?

A lot of what I see centres around arguments / debates on who will finish the season in the top four.

Others are keen to do match-ups, with in particular many journalists and pundits wanting to run with Aston Villa and Newcastle United, invariably coming to the conclusion that Unai Emery’s side will progress past Eddie Howe’s team. Citing mainly Villa’s much improved form under Emery and the fact that Newcastle United have Champions League football this season.

This way of thinking choosing to ignore the fact that even after Emery arrived at Villa, Eddie Howe’s side pretty much exactly matched Villa for form. Whilst Aston Villa also have European football this season, having the least attractive Thursday / Sunday combination to regularly look forward to, when playing Europa Conference League football and then much reduced Premier League action on a Saturday.

For me, I see things having a much wider scope, when looking at what I would see as success / failure for Newcastle United.

I would be very disappointed to see Eddie Howe’s squad finish below any of Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton, Everton, Brentford, Wolves, Bournemouth, Palace, Fulham, Forest and West Ham.

In my opinion, all of these clubs / teams / squads are significantly lower in quality than NUFC.

Which leaves Man City, Man U, Liverpool, Arsenal., Chelsea, Spurs, Brighton, Villa and… Newcastle United.

These are all Premier League clubs where I can’t say with absolute confidence that Eddie Howe and his team will finish above any of them.

I think it is possible that Newcastle United will finish above any of these eight teams, to greater or lesser extents.

It is very much all to play for.

I don’t see any reason why Newcastle can’t hit the same levels as they have shown this past season and a half, even with Champions League football on the agenda.

Adding Barnes, Tonali and imminently, Livramento, will boost our team and squad.

Whilst the likes of Isak, Botman and Bruno have all played only really a season’s worth of games or less.

My guesstimate is fourth or fifth this season and probably not loads changing on last season.

I think the top five could very well include Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool and the two Manc clubs, just a case of in which order.

Chelsea are obviously the unknown but we can definitely finish above them again given fair luck, they aren’t suddenly going to be world beaters. Whilst I still fancy we are stronger than Spurs, Villa and Brighton, so should finish above them, if avoiding significant injuries and / or bad luck.

