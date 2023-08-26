Opinion

This is not the time for a Geordie Inquisition

I thought in my time that I’d seen everything and that nothing to do with football and in particular, Newcastle United, would shock me.

Well the last few days have proved me dead wrong, but where to start…

Readers of all ages beware, there’s a history lesson coming up later.

The main point of my consternation was the utterly disgraceful line of commentary on that bog wall style forum that is Twitter.

The question asked by NUFC360, alongside a picture of Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton, was “Is it too early in the season to focus blame onto individual players?”

You bet your bloody life it is.

I don’t profess to speak for other fans but it’s disgraceful that any fan forum should have that attitude in their minds, let alone go to print with it. “Focusing BLAME” on “INDIVIDUAL players? For what? A 1-0 defeat in the second game of the season away at the treble winners? Some heads need to be given a shake. Adding to that, the tweet asked “Was there an overreaction to the loss to Man City?” Er, just a smidge. If it had been written by a mackem you could easily have brushed it off as deliberate, antagonistic mischief.

No wonder Bruno himself spoke out questioning the legitimacy of the post and stated the merits of how far we have come in such a short period of time. Then, possibly prompted by teammates to have a rethink and not give the unbelievable question any credence, Bruno’s tweet was later deleted.

Then earlier this week one article on The Mag was asking us to rate the start to the season so far.

Really? After TWO games? We’ve beaten Aston Villa 5-1 and we’ve narrowly lost to the treble winners and likely this season’s Champions in a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Some may not like this but all we have to do to improve on last season is to draw against Liverpool at St James’ Park on Sunday.

After this week’s social media tomfoolery, I can only imagine the negativity and unjust outrage in some people’s minds if we fail to win.

Now for that history lesson.

Casting minds back to 2001/02 (some of you may have been too young), Newcastle United went into the season (Bobby Robson’s second full season in charge) and had made some decent moves in the transfer market, but nothing prepared fans for what was to come. We finally finished in fourth place, yet we only managed draws in our first two games. I don’t recall a full on inquiry being called for, or “Individuals” being singled out.

The start to the following season was worse, much worse. We lost three of our first five games. After beating West Ham 4-0 at St James’ Park we went to Manchester City and lost 1-0 and then had to play Liverpool. Doesn’t that sound familiar? We emerged from Anfield with a draw but then lost two games against Leeds and Chelsea before finally getting the season on track by beating the mackems at St James’ Park. The outcome for the season? A mighty impressive third place AND an epic run in the Champions League.

Think the following season was any better from the start? Think again.

In 2003/04, Newcastle United didn’t pick up their first win in the league until October, with no wins in our opening SIX fixtures. Yet we finished 5th AND went on a brilliant UEFA Cup charge, losing out in the semi final. What followed was a total over reaction.

The walkout at the end of the Wolves game that season was shocking and a vote of no confidence in the manager and his players. In the early weeks of the 2004/05 season Sir Bobby Robson paid the price for that 5th place finish and the displeasure of both crowd and boardroom.

Panicking after a handful of games is silly, questioning the players or apportioning “blame” after just two is ludicrous.

I wonder if the authors of the original piece earlier this week were old enough to remember our last dalliance with Champions League football and 3rd, 4th and 5th place finishes. Or that we were on our backside just two short seasons earlier until Sir Bobby came, in 1999.

Direct parallels can be made to where we were 21 months ago. Bobby transformed the club with the minimum of fuss and now Eddie Howe has done the same in double quick time.

Maybe that’s the crime here. Call it over achievement, call it meeting your targets earlier than expected. It raises expectation and the second the standard drops for just a minute, if you’re not calm and rational about things you get the Bobby Robson situation.

Naivety of youth and itchy keyboard fingers make uneasy bedfellows but irrational questioning of this set of players and/or manager will get us nowhere, is totally undeserved and only sows seeds of division and adds unnecessary pressure on what is an excellent group of players.

It may be uncomfortable for some fans wanting progression but if we finish 5th this season, matching that “disappointment” of 2004, and yet STILL get a shot at the Champions League next season. Will there be an outcry? A mass walk out in the last home game in May? And if so, why? The target will have been achieved. It won’t be our fault if the goalposts for qualification have been moved.

This is a massive week we’re approaching. A big game at St James’ against Liverpool (we owe them one) and then down to Brighton before the first international break of the season. Sandwiched in between those two games is the Champions League draw on Thursday night. I sincerely hope some fans haven’t forgotten the euphoria and delirium of the Leicester City game at the end of last season.

Barcelona? Milan? Porto? Munich? It’s a far cry from Bristol City, Millwall, Plymouth or the Mackems but that’s what the owners, Eddie Howe and his players avoided in 2022 and have now delivered the same promised land that Sir Bobby did in 2002/03 some 20 years ago.

Far from being downhearted at any 5th place finish come May 2024, if we’ve achieved that, there will be no disappointment or grumblings from me. If cup runs are added into the equation then we’re onto a winner even if a trophy were still to elude us.

I’m confident we’ll make 5th this season and that will be the time to evaluate how we push on from there, but a 1-0 defeat away at Manchester City, is not the time for a post-mortem or a Geordie Inquisition.